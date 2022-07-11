

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine's defense minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that its military is getting ready to launch a major offensive in the south of the country with the additional advantage of weapons supplied by Western countries.



'The president has given the order to the supreme military chief to draw up plans. After that the general staff are doing their homework and say to achieve this goal we need XYZ. This is my job. I'm writing letters to counterparts in partner countries, the generals talk about why we need this kind of weaponry and then we get the political decisions,' Reznikov told British newspaper The Times.



He added that the government is amassing a 'million strong' fighting force to retake lands in southern Ukraine that were seized by Russia.



Meanwhile, at least six people have been killed and dozens of others were injured in a Russian strike on a residential area in the city of Kharkiv on Monday, says Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration..



The death toll from a Russian attack on an apartment block in the town of Chasiv Yar in the eastern region of Donetsk has risen to at least 29, according to emergency services.







