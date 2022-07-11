Today, Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics and technology solutions to the financial services sector, is proud to provide an update on its growth journey through the first half of 2022, the company's 20th anniversary year. The pandemic has caused unprecedented turmoil in labour markets and shortages of skilled professionals in the Financial Services sector. Increasingly, Acuity is seen as part of the solution to this and other needs in the sector. Acuity is now forecasting to exceed 5,000 employees globally by year-end. This would mean the firm has doubled in size over the past few years.

"Coming off the highs of 2021, where we exceeded our business growth goals significantly, Acuity has seen that growth continue to accelerate in 2022," said Robert King, Chief Executive Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners. "We are exhibiting strong client retention and regularly adding new clients across business units and key markets. To that end, Acuity is expanding its international footprint by opening our first office in the Middle East, in Dubai. There is an increasing demand for our services across the world. Acuity continues to help its clients navigate through an unpredictable global environment. From finding avenues of operational efficiency and improvement to supporting business model transformation, Acuity is focused on how it best serves its rapidly growing worldwide client base."

To serve those clients, Acuity is still consistently expanding its software and managed solutions business, through its Business Excellence Automation Tools (BEAT) platform. Recently, Acuity unveiled FolioSure, which enables accurate tracking and comparison of portfolio company performance, allowing private equity and venture capital (PE&VC) firms to take full control of their portfolios' lifecycles, with easy integration into existing technology platforms. Soon, the company will unveil a next-generation of its SaaS-based product suite for the investment banking industry. All this is on top of existing offerings for the credit lending industry, like CovenantPulse, an automated solution that provides in-depth understanding of covenant performance, delivers early warning signals of deteriorating covenant quality and generates advanced covenant analytics, and CreditReport Pulse, which delivers automated credit reports, customized to reflect a bank's credit DNA. Over 25% of Acuity clients now use BEAT tools and digital applications, alongside Acuity's expert analysts for research and analytical tasks.

With all the important client and technological advancements that Acuity has made in recent times, the health and well-being of its employees is still the company's highest priority. Recently, Acuity introduced new healthcare and insurance coverage for its India employees and dependents, which maximises coverage and hospitalisation expenses. Acuity has also implemented an inclusive healthcare plan that covers LGBTQ partners as a part of the family definition.

"Diversity and inclusion are at the core of Acuity's business values, and as a global organization, the company takes immense pride in nurturing diversity and in ensuring meaningful inclusion across all corporate offices," said Avadhesh Dixit, Chief Human Resources Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners. "As we approach 5,000 employees, and head toward 10,000 employees globally, we strive harder than ever to create a positive work environment where all opinions, thoughts, backgrounds and experiences are equally respected and valued."

Acuity is also making financial commitments to its employees. The company will pay an advance bonus to staff for the second successive year, an acknowledgment of the global team's efforts in driving continued success and growth. Further, to aid employees in navigating the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Acuity introduced new benefit programs and various other measures to assist their growing Colombo-based staff.

About Acuity Knowledge Partners

Acuity Knowledge Partners is a leading research, analytics, and business intelligence consultant to the financial services sector. The company's network of analysts and industry experts, combined with advanced data and technology, supports over 420 financial institutions and consulting companies worldwide to operate more efficiently and unlock their human capital, driving revenues higher and transforming operations. It specialises in investment banking, investment research, private equity consulting and commercial lending. Acuity is headquartered in London and operates from nine locations worldwide. In 2019, the company was established as a separate business from Moody's Corporation through its acquisition from Equistone Partners.

