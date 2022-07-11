Passenger Information System Market Worth $46.2 Billion By 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report 'Passenger Information System Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Location (On Board and In Station), Transportation Mode (Railways (Trains and Trams), Roadways, and Airways and Waterways) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027', published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Passenger Information System Market size is expected to grow from USD 26.5 billion in 2022 to USD 46.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period. The growing need to enhance passenger travel experience via different transportation modes and align it with digitized operations is projected to drive the demand for PIS solutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Passenger Information System Market'

300 - Tables

48 - Figures

292 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=200574830

The railways transportation mode is expected to lead the passenger information system market in 2022.

After airways, railways are the second-fastest mode of transportation. An increase in the number of travelers is choosing rail services to reduce the time spent in traffic congestions on roads. As a result, the demand for railway services has increased, and governments across the world are increasing their investments in this segment to provide advanced services for the public, as well as understand the requirements of passengers. Many railway services have started using cloud computing and big data analytics to provide real-time information to commuters and increase ease of travel. Old infrastructure is being replaced by enhanced PIS solutions empowered by mobility and big data analytics. Vendors such as Advantech, Alstom, Thales, and Huawei offer PIS solutions for railways across the globe to enhance the travel experience of passengers through rail vehicles on-board and in the station.

Mobile applications solution segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Mobile applications can be used to offer real-time transit information to passengers. Mobile applications are a new channel for delivering services to help passengers get through the whole process of their journey, starting from buying the ticket to checking in, boarding planes, arriving at their destination, and making their luggage available for them at the other end. Mobile applications are also increasingly deployed in every mode of transportation. In airlines and airports, mobile applications act as a key medium of knowing the entire travel information and helps to have a more personalized service for passengers.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=200574830

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the PIS market due to the increase in adoption of new technologies, rising investments for digital transformation, and growing GDP in Asia Pacific countries. A majority of the potential economies in the region include Australia, Singapore, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and India, which are rapidly investing in technological transformations. The competition in this region is fragmented, and PIS solution providers are looking at expanding the base of their operations to most countries in the region. The rapidly emerging transport sector, increase in the number of buses and rails that require PIS solutions, government initiatives to increase the transport services in Asia Pacific, rise in adoption of real-time information systems in the transport segment, developing waterways for everyday transport, technological advancements, and a surge in digitization in the region are the key factors that are projected to drive the PIS market growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Speak to our Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=200574830

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Passenger Information System Market include Advantech (Taiwan), Alstom (France), Wabtec (US), Cubic (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Huawei (China), Thales (France), Teleste (Finland), Televic (Belgium), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), ST Engineering (Singapore), DYSTEN (Poland), Lunetta (India), R2P (Germany), Indra (Spain), ICON Multimedia (Spain), Passio Technologies (US), LANCom (Slovenia), Simpleway (Czech), EKE-Electronics (Finland), Medha Servo Drives (India), Quester Tangent (Canada), and LOT Group (Ukraine), Efftronics (India).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Smart Transportation Market by Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Maritime), Solution (Smart Ticketing, PIS, Freight Management), Service, Communication Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Fleet Management Market by Solution (Operations Management, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics, Performance Management, Fleet Analytics and Reporting), Service (Professional and Managed), Deployment Type, Fleet Type and Region (2022 - 2026)

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: Sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/passenger-information-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/passenger-information-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg