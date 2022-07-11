Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2022) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its In Vitro Release Testing ("IVRT") Product Research Program (the "R&D Program") that is being conducted with NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Navco"), an accredited laboratory located in Burlington, Ontario. The purpose of the Company's R&D Program is to maximize efficacy of its CBD skincare and body care products and to assure validation of claimed benefits. IVRT of Sweet Earth products included investigating the accumulative absorption of CBD through the skin by determining time and quantity required to reach maximum absorption of CBD using Franz Cell diffusion apparatus[1]. Understanding absorption rates is very important, especially given that the CBD-product sector is somewhat unregulated, and the Company continues to focus on becoming an industry leader.

Results from IVRT show that CBD permeability of Sweet Earth Products begins within 30 minutes, and steadily increases to reach the maximum absorption at 3 hours. Therefore, the topical administration of CBD semisolid emulsion, from Sweet Earth, can be an optimal choice for delivering significant quantity of CBD for therapeutic purposes. Meta-analysis of selected publications indicated therapeutics potential in arthritis, muscle recovery, muscle training and performance on exercise.

Topical/transdermal CBD delivery has advantages over other routes since it is the preferred utilization route for dermatologists and patients, due to its localized effect of a specific area while not affecting other organs[2]. Despite the extra focus on CBD as a topical treatment, there is very limited research on the permeability of CBD through skin, resulting in lack of the experiential evidence on CBD permeability of cosmetic products.

The Navco study concludes that optimal skin permeability of Sweet Earth CBD cream occurs within 0.5 to 4 hours of applications; therefore, the active ingredient (CBD) reaches its maximum effectiveness when applied topically within 3 hours. This suggests that topical administration is an ideal method to deliver CBD cream for therapeutic purposes, such as muscle rubs and skin hydration creams.

Sweet Earth is in the process of expanding its retail base to include pharmaceutical focused distributors and has provided the results to key wholesale distributors.

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com.

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD pre-rolls that are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The pre-rolls are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The pre-rolls are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com

