WKN: A1H5Y5 ISIN: CA7005632087 Ticker-Symbol: PL2 
Frankfurt
11.07.22
16:45 Uhr
25,800 Euro
+1,000
+4,03 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARK LAWN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARK LAWN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
11.07.2022
Park Lawn Corporation To Host 2022 Investor Day On Thursday, September 29th In Nashville, Tennessee

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be held in-person at the JW Marriott, located at 201 8th Avenue, beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST and is expected to conclude by approximately 11:00 a.m. CST. Additionally, following the event, PLC will host a tour of one of its premier funeral and cemetery locations for interested parties.

During the event, attendees will hear from Chief Executive Officer, Brad Green, President and Chief Operating Officer, Jay Dodds and other members of the PLC management team who will discuss PLC's innovative approach to operations as well as its continued opportunities for financial growth both organically and through acquisitions.

Registration for the 2022 Investor Day is required, as well as for the site tour. Investors can register for the event online at https://www.parklawncorp.com/investor-day-2022/ or by calling PLC at (281) 453-2109. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast will be broadcast and a replay of the event, as well as supplemental materials, will be available on PLC's website following the event.

PLC has secured a limited number of rooms at the JW Marriott for attendees. Hotel reservation details will be provided upon registration for the event. The deadline for making hotel reservations is August 26, 2022.

About PLC

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and sixteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462 ext. 221

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708061/Park-Lawn-Corporation-To-Host-2022-Investor-Day-On-Thursday-September-29th-In-Nashville-Tennessee

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
