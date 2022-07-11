DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market to Boost at a CAGR of approximately 13% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the dilated cardiomyopathy market is expected to change in the coming years due to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. Key companies such as Pfizer, MyoKardia Inc., and others are involved in developing drugs for dilated cardiomyopathy treatment.
LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, dilated cardiomyopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.
Key Takeaways from the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report
- As per DelveInsight analysis, the dilated cardiomyopathy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 250 million+ in 2021.
- As per the estimates, the total dilated cardiomyopathy prevalent cases in the 7MM was approximately 2.5 million in 2021.
- Leading dilated cardiomyopathy companies such as Renovacor, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Berlin Cures, Tenaya Therapeutics, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Help Therapeutics, and others are developing novel dilated cardiomyopathy drugs that can be available in the dilated cardiomyopathy market in the upcoming years.
- The dilated cardiomyopathy therapies in the pipeline include Emprumapimod, Mesenchymal stem cell therapy, Danicamtiv, BC 007, TN 301, CDR 426D, hiPSC-CM therapy, CAP-1002, Ifetroban, and others.
- The growth of the dilated cardiomyopathy market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence rate of heart disease, increasing healthcare spending, and emerging treatment options.
Discover more about therapies set to grab major dilated cardiomyopathy market share @ Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Landscape
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Overview
Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a cardiac muscle condition characterized by enlargement and dilation of one or both ventricles, as well as reduced contractility indicated by a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) less than 40%. Dilated cardiomyopathy is usually progressive, leading to heart failure and death. Dilated cardiomyopathy survival rates are low in the absence of a transplant.
There are numerous dilated cardiomyopathy causes, each of which affects ventricular function to varying degrees. While most patients have dilated cardiomyopathy symptoms, a few may be asymptomatic due to compensatory processes. As the ventricles continue to grow, ventricular function declines, followed by conduction system anomalies, ventricular arrhythmias, thromboembolism, and heart failure. Several tests such as blood tests, CT scans, MRI scans, ECG, and others are used for dilated cardiomyopathy diagnosis.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Segmentation
As per DelveInsight, there were approx 2.5 milliondilated cardiomyopathy prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021.
Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed cases of dilated cardiomyopathy in 2021.
The dilated cardiomyopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
- Total Prevalent Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
- Total Diagnosed Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
- Familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
- Gender-specific cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
- Total Treated Cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
Download the report to understand which factors are driving dilated cardiomyopathy epidemiology trends @ Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiological Insights
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Treatment Market
The goal of dilated cardiomyopathy treatment is to regulate symptoms, prevent consequences of heart failure, and improve cardiac function. Dilated cardiomyopathy treatment can be recommended to restore blood flow and avoid future heart damage. It concentrated on LV dimension and function, arrhythmia surveillance and therapy, and symptom reduction.
Dilated cardiomyopathy can be treated with a relatively restricted number of medicines. There is currently no cure for dilated cardiomyopathy, and only off-label therapies such as beta-blockers, angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi), aldosterone antagonists, and diuretics are utilized for symptomatic dilated cardiomyopathy treatment.
Moreover, dilated cardiomyopathy is treated with a variety of implanted devices. Biventricular pacemakers use electrical impulses to synchronize the movements of the left and right ventricles. Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) monitor cardiac rhythm and deliver electrical shocks to manage irregular heartbeats as necessary. Pacemakers transmit electrical impulses on-demand or continue to the heart to take over electrical signals and maintain a normal rhythm.
To know more about dilated cardiomyopathy treatment, visit @ New Treatment for Dilated Cardiomyopathy
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies
- PF-07265803/ARRY-371797: Pfizer
- MYK-491: Bristol-Mayers Squibb
- CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics
- Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- BC 007: Berlin Cures
Learn more about the dilated cardiomyopathy therapies in clinical trials @ Drugs for Dilated Cardiomyopathy Treatment
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics
There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for adult dilated cardiomyopathy; however, because of considerable unmet need, dilated cardiomyopathy market penetration of developing therapeutics is projected to be rapid. The rising incidence of heart disease, drug or alcohol addiction, and an increase in cardiac muscle infections are all projected to raise the prevalence of dilated cardiomyopathy, opening up a broader window of opportunity for novel treatments in the dilated cardiomyopathy market.
Overall, the existing dilated cardiomyopathy market is based mostly on the usage of off-label medicines such as ACEi/ARB, Beta-blockers, and Diuretics. However, pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others are working on developing a new treatment for dilated cardiomyopathy in order to fulfill the indication's unmet needs. Unmet needs mostly exist in the hunt for novel and effective therapy choices, as well as a lack of disease knowledge and regulatory guidelines for individuals with dilated cardiomyopathy. The majority of dilated cardiomyopathy patients are asymptomatic, making early diagnosis challenging. There is a shortage of validated endpoints, which may impede the evolution of medicines in the dilated cardiomyopathy market and their ability to demonstrate clinical benefits. In addition, implantable devices and other relevant surgical procedures for dilated cardiomyopathy treatment are available. Moreover, the dilated cardiomyopathy market is expected to change in the coming years as a result of an improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare expenditures across the globe.
Scope of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report
- Study Period: 2019-2032
- Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
- Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Companies: Renovacor, Pfizer, Longeveron, MyoKardia, Berlin Cures, Vericel, Tenaya Therapeutics, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, Help Therapeutics, and others
- Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapies: Emprumapimod, Mesenchymal stem cell therapy, Danicamtiv, BC 007, TN 301, CDR 426D, hiPSC-CM therapy, CAP-1002, Ifetroban, and others
- Therapeutic Assessment: Dilated Cardiomyopathy current marketed and emerging therapies
- Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics: Dilated Cardiomyopathy market drivers and barriers
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about drugs for dilated cardiomyopathy in development @ Dilated Cardiomyopathy Clinical Trials
Table of Contents
1.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Key Insights
2.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report Introduction
3.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance
4.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Executive Summary
5.
Disease Background and Overview
6.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Treatment and Management
7.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.
Patient Journey
9.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Marketed Drugs
10.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Emerging Drugs
11.
7 Major Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Analysis
12.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook
13.
Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies
14.
KOL Views
15.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Drivers
16.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Barriers
17.
Unmet Needs
18.
SWOT Analysis
19.
Appendix
20.
DelveInsight Capabilities
21.
Disclaimer
22.
About DelveInsight
Get in touch with our Business executive @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services
Related Reports
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted dilated cardiomyopathy epidemiology in the 7MM.
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Pipeline
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key dilated cardiomyopathy companies, including Longeveron, Bristol Myers Squibb, Berlin Cures, Tenaya Therapeutics, Cardior Pharmaceuticals, among others.
Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market
Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key intracardiac echocardiography devices companies, including Medtronic, Infraredx, Inc., Stryker, among others.
Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market
Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, among others.
Cardiac Resynchronization (CRT) Therapy Market
Cardiac Resynchronization (CRT) Therapy Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac resynchronization (CRT) therapy companies, including Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK, among others.
Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market
Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key implantable cardiac monitors (ICM) companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, among others.
Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market
Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac biomarkers testing companies, including Beckman Coulter, Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, among others.
Other Trending Reports
Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Gene Therapy for Ocular Rare Disease Market | Congestive Heart Failure Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline | Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Psychosis Market | Dental Lasers Market | Primary Immune Deficiency Market I Dyslipidemia Market | Lateral Epicondylitis Disease Market | Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Global Messenger RNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms Market | Hot Flashes Market | Varicose Veins - Market | Hemostats Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Breast Pumps Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market | Retinoblastoma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Substance Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight | Interspinous Spacers Market | Anti-hypertension Market
Related Healthcare Blogs
Upcoming Cardiovascular Diseases Drugs
Key Companies in the Cardiology Segment
Heart Failure Market
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter
Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187
www.delveinsight.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg