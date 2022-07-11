With more than 1,200 companies nominated and over 18,000 votes cast, Airwallex was chosen as a member of this year's prestigious fintech influencers list

The Fintech Power 50, a list of the 40 most innovative companies and 10 visionary personalities shaping the financial services industry, has been revealed for 2022.

The exclusive annual program acts as a hub for driving change and creativity in the financial services industry, helping the sector innovate and grow.

After more than 1,200 companies were nominated and over 18,000 votes cast, this year's chosen 50 were revealed live on stage at Fintech Week London the city's biggest tech and finance event on Monday 11 July 2022.

Announcing the final list, Mark Walker, co-founder and chief operating officer of The Fintech Power 50, said: "The Fintech Power 50 annual list acts as a much-needed reminder of all the great things we are achieving in the world of financial technology, and shines a spotlight on those who are transforming financial services for the better.

"It's fantastic to be here at Fintech Week London to announce this year's fabulous 50. Our prestigious guide continues to go from strength to strength with a record number of nominations and votes for fintechs based across the globe."

The Fintech Power 50 2022

The Fintech Power 50 includes some of the most inspirational, thought-provoking and thoroughly knowledgeable people in the global financial services industry, including:

Dr Leda Glyptis, chief client officer, 10x Future Technologies

Ghela Boskovich, a leading expert on banking regulatory and innovation matters

Ron Shevlin, chief research officer at Cornerstone Advisors

Chris Skinner, a renowned independent commentator on the financial markets

Trailblazing companies on this year's list the movers and shakers who are really making a difference to our industry include:

Airwallex a leading financial technology platform for modern businesses

Trulioo a leading global identity verification service

Weavr a provider of plug-and-play financial services

Moneyhub a data and payments fintech that provides open finance solutions

SmartStream a leading company in financial transaction management solutions

"As a leading global fintech player, we are excited to be recognised on the Fintech Power 50 list," said Jack Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Airwallex. "At a time where many businesses are recovering from the pandemic, our payments and banking infrastructure allows us to be flexible, enabling us to support the bespoke needs for millions of businesses globally. We look forward to continuing to empower businesses of all sizes to grow beyond borders."

To see the complete list of companies included in this year's cohort, visit www.thepower50.com.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is the leading financial technology platform for modern businesses growing beyond borders. With one of the world's most powerful payments and banking infrastructure, our technology empowers businesses of all sizes to accept payments, move money globally, and simplify their financial operations in a single platform.

Established in 2015 in Melbourne, our purpose is to connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers and creators with opportunities in every corner of the world. Today, Airwallex has a global footprint across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Find out more at www.airwallex.com/uk.

Airwallex (UK) Limited (Company No. 10103420) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (firm reference number 900876).

