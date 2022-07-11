Anzeige
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2022
AS PRFoods' unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 4th quarter and 12 months of the 2021/2022 financial year

Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods:

"PRFoods' unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 4th quarter of the financial year 2021/2022 amounted to 4.91 million euros (4th quarter 20/21: 4.87 million euros) and unaudited consolidated turnover for the twelve months was 20.59 million euros (12 months 20/21: 20.10 million euros).

From the 4th quarter, PRFoods does not report the results of Heimon Kala Oy, as the subsidiary has been sold. In connection with the sale of Heimon Kala Oy, the figures for the 4th quarter and twelve months of 2020/2021 have been adjusted and from now on only consolidated sales from continuing business areas and geographical units will be shown.

Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 4th quarter and 12 months by client group

Turnover by client groups, mln EUR4Q 21/224Q 20/21Change, EURChange, %
Retail chains2.222.93-0.71-24.1%
Wholesale1.211.37-0.16-12.0%
HoReCa 0.830.540.2954.1%
Other revenue0.650.030.622,057.8%
Total4.914.870.040.8%

Turnover by client groups. mln EUR12m 21/2212m 20/21Change. EURChange. %
Retail chains9.4513.20-3.75-28.4%
Wholesale5.954.551.4030.8%
HoReCa 3.112.101.0148.1%
Other revenue2.080.251.83732.0%
Total20.5920.100.492.4%

Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 4th quarter and 12 months by countries

Turnover by countries, mln EUR4Q 21/224Q 20/21Change, EURChange, %
Finland0.760.010.757,500.0%
Great Britain2.302.31-0.01-0.4%
Latvia0.840.89-0.05-5.6%
Estonia-0.040.58-0.62-106.9%
Other countries1.051.08-0.03-2.8%
Total4.914.870.040.8%

Turnover by countries. mln EUR12m 21/2212m 20/21Change. EURChange. %
Finland0.700.130.57438.5%
Great Britain10.588.991.5917.7%
Estonia3.543.76-0.22-5.9%
Latvia0.542.96-2.42-81.8%
Other countries5.234.260.9722.8%
Total20.5920.100.492.4%

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
