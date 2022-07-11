AS PRFoods' unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 4th quarter and 12 months of the 2021/2022 financial year

Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods:

"PRFoods' unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 4th quarter of the financial year 2021/2022 amounted to 4.91 million euros (4th quarter 20/21: 4.87 million euros) and unaudited consolidated turnover for the twelve months was 20.59 million euros (12 months 20/21: 20.10 million euros).

From the 4th quarter, PRFoods does not report the results of Heimon Kala Oy, as the subsidiary has been sold. In connection with the sale of Heimon Kala Oy, the figures for the 4th quarter and twelve months of 2020/2021 have been adjusted and from now on only consolidated sales from continuing business areas and geographical units will be shown.

Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 4th quarter and 12 months by client group

Turnover by client groups, mln EUR 4Q 21/22 4Q 20/21 Change, EUR Change, % Retail chains 2.22 2.93 -0.71 -24.1% Wholesale 1.21 1.37 -0.16 -12.0% HoReCa 0.83 0.54 0.29 54.1% Other revenue 0.65 0.03 0.62 2,057.8% Total 4.91 4.87 0.04 0.8%

Turnover by client groups. mln EUR 12m 21/22 12m 20/21 Change. EUR Change. % Retail chains 9.45 13.20 -3.75 -28.4% Wholesale 5.95 4.55 1.40 30.8% HoReCa 3.11 2.10 1.01 48.1% Other revenue 2.08 0.25 1.83 732.0% Total 20.59 20.10 0.49 2.4%

Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 4th quarter and 12 months by countries

Turnover by countries, mln EUR 4Q 21/22 4Q 20/21 Change, EUR Change, % Finland 0.76 0.01 0.75 7,500.0% Great Britain 2.30 2.31 -0.01 -0.4% Latvia 0.84 0.89 -0.05 -5.6% Estonia -0.04 0.58 -0.62 -106.9% Other countries 1.05 1.08 -0.03 -2.8% Total 4.91 4.87 0.04 0.8%

Turnover by countries. mln EUR 12m 21/22 12m 20/21 Change. EUR Change. % Finland 0.70 0.13 0.57 438.5% Great Britain 10.58 8.99 1.59 17.7% Estonia 3.54 3.76 -0.22 -5.9% Latvia 0.54 2.96 -2.42 -81.8% Other countries 5.23 4.26 0.97 22.8% Total 20.59 20.10 0.49 2.4%

