Ubiquity Names David Crawford as New VP of Compliance

Leading BPO hires risk management expert with academic, corporate, and government credentials

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / Ubiquity, the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) for highly complex industries and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., today announced it appointed David Crawford as vice president of compliance.

As VP of compliance, Crawford will be responsible for regulatory compliance across Ubiquity's global footprint, internal audits, and reinforcing a workplace culture with an unwavering commitment to compliance.

"We are delighted to add someone with David's pedigree to Ubiquity," said Matt Nyren, president and CEO. "David's long and varied career has provided him with the skills and knowledge necessary to ensure that our employee onboarding, operations, client relationships, and entire operations are best-in-class. A strong commitment to compliance has been a cornerstone of Ubiquity since we founded the company, and I'm confident that David is the best person to ensure compliance stays at the forefront as we experience tremendous growth."

Crawford has more than 20 years of compliance and risk management experience. He most recently led risk management, insurance, procurement, and auxiliary relationships at Hofstra University as senior director of business affairs. Previously, he served as a vice president at Affinity Health Plan, where he led compliance, privacy, special investigations, procurement, and vendor management. He also supervised the fraud prevention and detection efforts for a top-ranked hospital system. Earlier in his career, he served in the office of the Ohio Attorney General, where he gained specialized knowledge related to financial crime, health care fraud, and white-collar investigations, and eventually rose to the rank of senior special agent.

"I am thrilled to oversee compliance for Ubiquity, a company that already has a deep and abiding respect for a culture of accountability and compliance," said Crawford. "To paraphrase Peter Drucker, I find leadership is more about doing the right things. I look forward to seeing what Ubiquity can achieve and maintaining sound compliance processes that will help us get there."

Crawford holds an M.B.A. from Hofstra University and has achieved designation as a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified in Healthcare Compliance (CHC), and Master Analyst in Financial Forensics (MAFF).

About Ubiquity

Recognized as the #1 CX provider for disruptors and innovators across financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce, Ubiquity was founded on the belief that our clients and their customers deserve better. Headquartered in New York City with delivery locations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Ubiquity provides multilingual, end-to-end solutions for customer experience management, back-office operations, business transformation, and is proudly certified as a "Great Place to Work®." Visit us at https://ubiquity.com and connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

CONTACT:

Ubiquity

Matthew Agronin

matthew.agronin@ubiquity.com

SOURCE: Ubiquity

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708147/Ubiquity-Names-David-Crawford-as-New-VP-of-Compliance