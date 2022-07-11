

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 21,068 new cases reported on Sunday, the total number of people that have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States has risen to 88,595,176, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Nine additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,020,868.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 11,120 - and deaths - 5.



Covid deaths have decreased by 7 percent, while cases have increased by 5 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 37,000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 18 percent over the last two weeks. More than 4,200 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking a 20 percent rise in a fortnight.



85,789,558 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



583 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,351,433.







