PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 11 July 2022 - 17:45

Affluent Medical appoints Dr. Christophe Giot

Vice President Clinical Affairs

Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French medtech specialising in the international development and industrialisation of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and mitral valve pathology, today announces the appointment of Dr. Christophe Giot as Vice President Clinical Affairs. Dr. Giot will report directly to the Chairman and CEO and join the COMEX.

After a medical practice in public and private hospitals, particularly in the field of vascular diseases, Dr. Giot has held positions of clinical responsibility in many international pharmaceutical groups (Sanofi, Astra Zeneca, UCB, Bristol Myers Squibb and Actelion).

Since 2014, he has been Director of Clinical Affairs Europe for Edwards Lifesciences (Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid therapies) and more recently Chief Medical Officer at Terumo for EMEA.

Christophe Giot is a cardiologist and studied at the Université libre of Brussels.

His extensive experience in the management of clinical operations and cardiology will be essential in the implementation and acceleration of the three clinical programs currently underway, with the objective of launching and marketing our Kalios and Artus medical devices from 2024 and Epygon from 2026.

Michel Finance, Chairman and CEO of Affluent Medical, said: "Affluent Medical is delighted to welcome Dr. Christophe Giot as we actively work on the deployment of our clinical studies with the increase in the number of patients enrolled in several centers in Europe. Christophe will bring his experience in both of our business areas and his strong expertise in the clinical development of innovative medical devices."

Christophe Giot, VP Clinical Affairs, said, "Affluent Medical's three devices have the potential to address large unmet medical needs. I am pleased to join the Company to support it in this decisive path, whose objectives are above all to offer patients new therapeutic solutions in both urology and functional cardiology."

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the pre-clinical and clinical study phase. Kalios is set to be the first medical device to be marketed in Europe.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communication Jérôme GEOFFROY Ghislaine GASPARETTO Chief Financial and Administrative Officer +33 (0) 6 21 10 49 24 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations Jennifer JULLIA PRIMATICE, public relations France Thomas ROBOREL de CLIMENS +33 (0) 6 47 97 54 87 +33 (0) 6 78 12 97 95 jjullia@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

