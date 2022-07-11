

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start, the Switzerland stock market recovered well, but stayed below the flat line almost right through the session on Monday, as investors stayed cautious and largely refrained from making significant moves.



Worries about corporate earnings and fresh Covid-related curbs in China, and caution ahead of U.S. inflation data kept the market down in the red till a few minutes before close.



The benchmark SMI, which briefly emerged into positive territory around mid afternoon, moved higher in the final minutes to finish with a small gain of 12.13 points or 0.11% at 11,027.16.



Givaudan climbed 1.86%. Roche Holding gained nearly 1.5%, while Lonza Group, Nestle and Novartis gained 0.3 to 0.53%.



Credit Suisse drifed down nearly 2.5%. ABB, Swiss Re, Holcim, Partners Group and Logitech shed 1.4 to 2%. UBS Group, Richemont, Swiss Life Holding and Geberit lost 0.8 to 1%.



In the Mid Price Index, Dufry surged 3.78%. SIG Combibloc gained 2.2%, while Tecan Group and Sonova both gained about 1%.



Temenos Group and AMS lost 4.85% and 4.68%, respectively. Adecco ended nearly 3% down, while Bachem Holding, Schindler Ps, Julius Baer, Schindler Holding, Georg Fischer and Clariant lost 1.7 to 2.28%.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de