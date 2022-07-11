Anzeige
11.07.2022 | 19:28
Vision Impact Institute: VISION IMPACT INSTITUTE JOINS ONESIGHT ESSILORLUXOTTICA FOUNDATION

Bringing Diverse Expertise With Unified Approach To Eliminate Poor Vision In A Generation

DALLAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vision Impact Institute has announced it is joining the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation. Its current staff and assets will form the Advocacy and Global Partnerships focus area of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, whose ambition is to eliminate poor vision in a generation.

This combination brings together the best of both organizations. "Our commitment to creating a world where everyone can see well couldn't be better matched," says Kristan Gross, current Global Executive Director, Vision Impact Institute. "Including the knowledge and advocacy expertise of the Vision Impact Institute in the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation will collectively increase impact to a level we could not have achieved independently."

"Our goal to eliminate poor vision in a generation will require a collective effort," says Anurag Hans, Head of Mission, EssilorLuxottica and Head, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation. "Over the years the Vision Impact Institute has proven that evidence-based advocacy and strategic partnerships are crucial to make the case for good vision and equip leaders to action in order to ensure their populations see well. We look forward to significant progress together to reach the goal that has been set before us - good vision for all."

The Vision Impact Institute's existing research database of 700+ research studies and reports, assets and content will continue to be available at https://onesight.essilorluxottica.com/our-work.

About the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation

The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation (formerly Essilor Social Impact) is a French registered charitable organization (endowment fund) reflecting the commitment and values of EssilorLuxottica to eliminate uncorrected poor vision in a generation. It was rebranded in 2022 to bring together EssilorLuxottica's philanthropic, advocacy actions and investments including: Vision for Life, Essilor Vision Foundations in North America, India, Southeast Asia and China, Fondazione Salmoiraghi & Viganò in Italy as well as the Company's long term global partners OneSight and the Vision Impact Institute. It is headquartered at 147 rue de Paris, 94220 Charenton-Le-Pont, France. https://onesight.essilorluxottica.com/

Contact:
Andrea Kirsten-Coleman
Global Communications Manager
andrea.kirsten@visionimpactinstitute.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832635/Vision_Impact_Institute_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856723/OSEL_Foundation_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
