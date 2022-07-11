Regulatory News:
ACTICOR BIOTECH (Paris:ALACT) (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ACTICOR BIOTECH and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:
44,453 shares
€ 320,248.35
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 474
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 454
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 46,043 shares for 311,966.95
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 63,621 shares for 440,978.86
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:
62,031 shares
€ 191,956.52
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 264
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 42
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 67,876 shares for 445,195.95
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,845 shares for 37,412.21
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
€ 600,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About ACTICOR BIOTECH
Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), that is developing an innovative treatment for acute thrombotic diseases, including ischemic strokes.
Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (Fab) directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the risk of bleeding, particularly intracerebral hemorrhage.
In May 2022, Acticor Biotech presented positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, at the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC 2022), confirming the safety profile and showing a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 1,000 patients.
Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and International Investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris, since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).
For further information, please go to www.acticor-biotech.com
Appendix
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
474
46,043
311,966.95
454
63,621
440,978.86
|03/01/2022
5
154
705.32
3
558
2,577.96
|04/01/2022
3
130
611.00
|05/01/2022
9
390
1,856.40
|06/01/2022
1
1
4.70
|07/01/2022
1
116
545.20
1
107
513.60
|10/01/2022
3
273
1,310.40
|11/01/2022
3
23
110.40
|12/01/2022
1
477
2,289.60
|13/01/2022
19
2,400
12,048.00
|14/01/2022
18
2,436
13,860.84
|17/01/2022
21
1,263
7,830.60
|18/01/2022
25
4,702
31,973.60
|19/01/2022
3
800
5,520.00
|20/01/2022
3
1,000
6,800.00
|21/01/2022
10
801
5,126.40
1
1
6.50
|24/01/2022
8
1,700
10,234.00
|25/01/2022
12
1,492
8,847.56
|26/01/2022
7
608
3,496.00
|27/01/2022
2
40
236.00
|28/01/2022
13
633
3,690.39
|31/01/2022
3
167
968.60
1
60
354.00
|01/02/2022
4
92
539.12
5
896
5,376.00
|02/02/2022
5
401
2,438.08
6
1,056
6,504.96
|03/02/2022
2
709
4,211.46
2
350
2,205.00
|04/02/2022
4
300
1,830.00
|07/02/2022
5
567
3,453.03
|08/02/2022
7
490
2,959.60
1
1
6.06
|09/02/2022
6
670
4,053.50
|10/02/2022
6
210
1,264.20
1
1
6.04
|11/02/2022
4
200
1,204.00
3
148
896.88
|14/02/2022
4
326
1,939.70
1
1
6.02
|15/02/2022
5
499
2,919.15
1
1
5.90
|16/02/2022
2
46
266.80
|17/02/2022
4
401
2,325.80
1
1
5.80
|18/02/2022
9
595
3,433.15
1
1
5.80
|21/02/2022
3
306
1,744.20
|22/02/2022
3
400
2,240.00
4
315
1,795.50
|23/02/2022
1
25
141.00
10
1,285
7,388.75
|24/02/2022
4
1,700
9,639.00
1
500
2,870.00
|25/02/2022
2
309
1,761.30
3
481
2,760.94
|28/02/2022
13
2,217
12,969.45
|01/03/2022
13
3,854
24,241.66
|02/03/2022
11
4,000
28,960.00
|04/03/2022
9
3,500
28,000.00
|07/03/2022
9
2,000
16,700.00
|08/03/2022
7
900
7,596.00
|09/03/2022
7
600
4,920.00
|10/03/2022
7
900
7,083.00
5
500
4,150.00
|11/03/2022
1
1
8.00
8
800
6,480.00
|14/03/2022
21
3,250
24,472.50
|15/03/2022
2
500
3,625.00
8
1,250
9,162.50
|16/03/2022
1
250
1,825.00
|17/03/2022
8
500
3,610.00
1
180
1,305.00
|18/03/2022
7
1,000
7,030.00
|21/03/2022
12
939
6,441.54
1
1
7.10
|22/03/2022
8
500
3,400.00
3
200
1,380.00
|23/03/2022
5
564
3,722.40
|24/03/2022
1
1
6.70
|25/03/2022
2
436
2,851.44
2
254
1,701.80
|28/03/2022
8
1,000
6,490.00
3
102
673.20
|29/03/2022
8
652
4,172.80
5
1,000
6,480.00
|30/03/2022
2
17
108.80
7
1,243
8,216.23
|31/03/2022
2
250
1,625.00
1
250
1,675.00
|01/04/2022
3
558
3,593.52
2
250
1,625.00
|04/04/2022
4
400
2,584.00
|05/04/2022
7
1,251
8,331.66
|06/04/2022
2
350
2,334.50
1
1
6.80
|07/04/2022
2
450
2,952.00
1
149
983.40
|08/04/2022
5
320
2,076.80
2
11
72.60
|11/04/2022
3
499
3,318.35
10
1,840
12,843.20
|12/04/2022
4
266
1,806.14
1
1
6.80
|13/04/2022
2
235
1,574.50
|14/04/2022
4
166
1,112.20
2
11
74.80
|19/04/2022
4
500
3,625.00
17
3,455
26,707.15
|20/04/2022
8
1,250
9,325.00
5
1,000
7,880.00
|21/04/2022
4
371
2,808.47
11
1,945
15,209.90
|22/04/2022
14
755
5,911.65
2
500
3,975.00
|25/04/2022
11
704
5,498.24
|26/04/2022
4
267
2,053.23
4
750
5,947.50
|27/04/2022
4
233
1,770.80
|28/04/2022
3
80
600.00
1
1
7.70
|29/04/2022
3
50
370.00
4
751
5,782.70
|02/05/2022
13
2,100
16,884.00
|03/05/2022
2
123
1,008.60
|04/05/2022
5
261
2,088.00
9
1,378
11,451.18
|05/05/2022
5
395
3,160.00
1
250
2,050.00
|06/05/2022
10
1,041
8,244.72
1
1
8.20
|09/05/2022
2
210
1,617.00
3
266
2,101.40
|10/05/2022
2
126
970.20
5
228
1,778.40
|11/05/2022
3
250
1,950.00
|12/05/2022
4
251
1,932.70
1
1
7.72
|13/05/2022
4
250
1,925.00
1
250
1,950.00
|16/05/2022
10
1,200
8,892.00
3
500
3,825.00
|17/05/2022
8
752
5,640.00
1
1
7.72
|18/05/2022
1
250
1,825.00
1
1
7.60
|19/05/2022
2
250
1,825.00
|20/05/2022
16
2,250
15,682.50
3
251
1,807.20
|23/05/2022
5
250
1,700.00
6
162
1,117.80
|24/05/2022
2
16
107.20
2
251
1,706.80
|25/05/2022
6
1,000
7,050.00
|26/05/2022
5
250
1,775.00
|27/05/2022
1
1
7.10
1
1
7.10
|30/05/2022
6
500
3,525.00
2
101
727.20
|31/05/2022
2
56
392.00
3
301
2,143.12
|01/06/2022
6
696
4,844.16
1
1
7.02
|02/06/2022
2
485
3,273.75
2
162
1,117.80
|03/06/2022
2
500
3,400.00
8
888
6,224.88
|06/06/2022
1
15
105.00
2
30
213.00
|07/06/2022
6
245
1,715.00
1
1
7.08
|08/06/2022
7
742
5,119.80
1
1
7.04
|09/06/2022
1
250
1,700.00
|10/06/2022
2
250
1,700.00
1
10
69.00
|13/06/2022
1
250
1,675.00
2
16
108.96
|14/06/2022
6
251
1,681.70
3
336
2,284.80
|15/06/2022
5
251
1,681.70
4
20
136.00
|16/06/2022
1
15
100.50
|17/06/2022
2
31
207.70
|20/06/2022
2
17
113.90
6
861
5,975.34
|21/06/2022
4
251
1,731.90
2
10
70.00
|22/06/2022
3
17
115.60
2
2
13.78
|23/06/2022
2
17
115.60
5
170
1,173.00
|24/06/2022
4
19
129.20
3
12
82.80
|27/06/2022
1
15
102.00
2
68
469.20
|28/06/2022
1
1
6.88
1
1
6.88
|29/06/2022
3
185
1,258.00
1
1
6.84
|30/06/2022
4
250
1,725.00
