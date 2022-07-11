Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (Paris:ALACT) (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ACTICOR BIOTECH and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

44,453 shares

€ 320,248.35

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 474

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 454

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 46,043 shares for 311,966.95

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 63,621 shares for 440,978.86

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

62,031 shares

€ 191,956.52

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 264

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 42

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 67,876 shares for 445,195.95

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,845 shares for 37,412.21

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 600,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), that is developing an innovative treatment for acute thrombotic diseases, including ischemic strokes.

Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (Fab) directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the risk of bleeding, particularly intracerebral hemorrhage.

In May 2022, Acticor Biotech presented positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, at the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC 2022), confirming the safety profile and showing a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 1,000 patients.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and International Investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris, since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, please go to www.acticor-biotech.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 474 46,043 311,966.95 454 63,621 440,978.86 03/01/2022 5 154 705.32 3 558 2,577.96 04/01/2022 3 130 611.00 05/01/2022 9 390 1,856.40 06/01/2022 1 1 4.70 07/01/2022 1 116 545.20 1 107 513.60 10/01/2022 3 273 1,310.40 11/01/2022 3 23 110.40 12/01/2022 1 477 2,289.60 13/01/2022 19 2,400 12,048.00 14/01/2022 18 2,436 13,860.84 17/01/2022 21 1,263 7,830.60 18/01/2022 25 4,702 31,973.60 19/01/2022 3 800 5,520.00 20/01/2022 3 1,000 6,800.00 21/01/2022 10 801 5,126.40 1 1 6.50 24/01/2022 8 1,700 10,234.00 25/01/2022 12 1,492 8,847.56 26/01/2022 7 608 3,496.00 27/01/2022 2 40 236.00 28/01/2022 13 633 3,690.39 31/01/2022 3 167 968.60 1 60 354.00 01/02/2022 4 92 539.12 5 896 5,376.00 02/02/2022 5 401 2,438.08 6 1,056 6,504.96 03/02/2022 2 709 4,211.46 2 350 2,205.00 04/02/2022 4 300 1,830.00 07/02/2022 5 567 3,453.03 08/02/2022 7 490 2,959.60 1 1 6.06 09/02/2022 6 670 4,053.50 10/02/2022 6 210 1,264.20 1 1 6.04 11/02/2022 4 200 1,204.00 3 148 896.88 14/02/2022 4 326 1,939.70 1 1 6.02 15/02/2022 5 499 2,919.15 1 1 5.90 16/02/2022 2 46 266.80 17/02/2022 4 401 2,325.80 1 1 5.80 18/02/2022 9 595 3,433.15 1 1 5.80 21/02/2022 3 306 1,744.20 22/02/2022 3 400 2,240.00 4 315 1,795.50 23/02/2022 1 25 141.00 10 1,285 7,388.75 24/02/2022 4 1,700 9,639.00 1 500 2,870.00 25/02/2022 2 309 1,761.30 3 481 2,760.94 28/02/2022 13 2,217 12,969.45 01/03/2022 13 3,854 24,241.66 02/03/2022 11 4,000 28,960.00 04/03/2022 9 3,500 28,000.00 07/03/2022 9 2,000 16,700.00 08/03/2022 7 900 7,596.00 09/03/2022 7 600 4,920.00 10/03/2022 7 900 7,083.00 5 500 4,150.00 11/03/2022 1 1 8.00 8 800 6,480.00 14/03/2022 21 3,250 24,472.50 15/03/2022 2 500 3,625.00 8 1,250 9,162.50 16/03/2022 1 250 1,825.00 17/03/2022 8 500 3,610.00 1 180 1,305.00 18/03/2022 7 1,000 7,030.00 21/03/2022 12 939 6,441.54 1 1 7.10 22/03/2022 8 500 3,400.00 3 200 1,380.00 23/03/2022 5 564 3,722.40 24/03/2022 1 1 6.70 25/03/2022 2 436 2,851.44 2 254 1,701.80 28/03/2022 8 1,000 6,490.00 3 102 673.20 29/03/2022 8 652 4,172.80 5 1,000 6,480.00 30/03/2022 2 17 108.80 7 1,243 8,216.23 31/03/2022 2 250 1,625.00 1 250 1,675.00 01/04/2022 3 558 3,593.52 2 250 1,625.00 04/04/2022 4 400 2,584.00 05/04/2022 7 1,251 8,331.66 06/04/2022 2 350 2,334.50 1 1 6.80 07/04/2022 2 450 2,952.00 1 149 983.40 08/04/2022 5 320 2,076.80 2 11 72.60 11/04/2022 3 499 3,318.35 10 1,840 12,843.20 12/04/2022 4 266 1,806.14 1 1 6.80 13/04/2022 2 235 1,574.50 14/04/2022 4 166 1,112.20 2 11 74.80 19/04/2022 4 500 3,625.00 17 3,455 26,707.15 20/04/2022 8 1,250 9,325.00 5 1,000 7,880.00 21/04/2022 4 371 2,808.47 11 1,945 15,209.90 22/04/2022 14 755 5,911.65 2 500 3,975.00 25/04/2022 11 704 5,498.24 26/04/2022 4 267 2,053.23 4 750 5,947.50 27/04/2022 4 233 1,770.80 28/04/2022 3 80 600.00 1 1 7.70 29/04/2022 3 50 370.00 4 751 5,782.70 02/05/2022 13 2,100 16,884.00 03/05/2022 2 123 1,008.60 04/05/2022 5 261 2,088.00 9 1,378 11,451.18 05/05/2022 5 395 3,160.00 1 250 2,050.00 06/05/2022 10 1,041 8,244.72 1 1 8.20 09/05/2022 2 210 1,617.00 3 266 2,101.40 10/05/2022 2 126 970.20 5 228 1,778.40 11/05/2022 3 250 1,950.00 12/05/2022 4 251 1,932.70 1 1 7.72 13/05/2022 4 250 1,925.00 1 250 1,950.00 16/05/2022 10 1,200 8,892.00 3 500 3,825.00 17/05/2022 8 752 5,640.00 1 1 7.72 18/05/2022 1 250 1,825.00 1 1 7.60 19/05/2022 2 250 1,825.00 20/05/2022 16 2,250 15,682.50 3 251 1,807.20 23/05/2022 5 250 1,700.00 6 162 1,117.80 24/05/2022 2 16 107.20 2 251 1,706.80 25/05/2022 6 1,000 7,050.00 26/05/2022 5 250 1,775.00 27/05/2022 1 1 7.10 1 1 7.10 30/05/2022 6 500 3,525.00 2 101 727.20 31/05/2022 2 56 392.00 3 301 2,143.12 01/06/2022 6 696 4,844.16 1 1 7.02 02/06/2022 2 485 3,273.75 2 162 1,117.80 03/06/2022 2 500 3,400.00 8 888 6,224.88 06/06/2022 1 15 105.00 2 30 213.00 07/06/2022 6 245 1,715.00 1 1 7.08 08/06/2022 7 742 5,119.80 1 1 7.04 09/06/2022 1 250 1,700.00 10/06/2022 2 250 1,700.00 1 10 69.00 13/06/2022 1 250 1,675.00 2 16 108.96 14/06/2022 6 251 1,681.70 3 336 2,284.80 15/06/2022 5 251 1,681.70 4 20 136.00 16/06/2022 1 15 100.50 17/06/2022 2 31 207.70 20/06/2022 2 17 113.90 6 861 5,975.34 21/06/2022 4 251 1,731.90 2 10 70.00 22/06/2022 3 17 115.60 2 2 13.78 23/06/2022 2 17 115.60 5 170 1,173.00 24/06/2022 4 19 129.20 3 12 82.80 27/06/2022 1 15 102.00 2 68 469.20 28/06/2022 1 1 6.88 1 1 6.88 29/06/2022 3 185 1,258.00 1 1 6.84 30/06/2022 4 250 1,725.00

