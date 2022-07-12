- (PLX AI) - TF Bank Q2 EPS SEK 3.75.
|07:15
|TF Bank AB (publ): Interim Report January - June 2022
|STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "All segments exhibited record volumes when TF Bank's new lending increased by 52 % to SEK 4.0 billion during the second quarter. The annual growth...
|07:09
|TF Bank Q2 Operating Profit SEK 106.7 Million vs. Estimate SEK 104 Million
|01.07.
|TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for January - June 2022
|STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - June 2022 on Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional...
|20.06.
|TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank's Swedish subsidiary has been granted a licence to operate as a deposit taking financial institution
|STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank's Swedish subsidiary TFB Service AB has been granted a licence to operate as a deposit taking financial institution by the Swedish Financial...
|08.06.
|TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics May 2022
|STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 12,196 million at the end of May. Compared to May 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 30 % in local...
