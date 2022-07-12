TF Bank AB (publ): Interim Report January - June 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "All segments exhibited record volumes when TF Bank's new lending increased by 52 % to SEK 4.0 billion during the second quarter. The annual growth rate for the loan portfolio amounted to 32 % in local currencies, of which 8 % in the latest quarter. The operating profit increased by 28 % compared to the second quarter of 2021."- Mattias Carlsson, CEO

January - June 2022 compared to January - June 2021

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 12,570 million , compared to June 2021 the increase in local currencies was 32 %

, compared to the increase in local currencies was 32 % Operating profit increased by 29 % to SEK 209.5 million

Earnings per share increased by 28 % to SEK 7.36

Cost/income ratio increased to 43.8 % (41.7)

Return on equity amounted to 24.4 % (23.9)

Total capital ratio has decreased to 15.5 % (16.2) since year-end

April - June 2022 compared to April - June 2021

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 12,570 million , compared to March 2022 the increase in local currencies was 8 %

, compared to the increase in local currencies was 8 % Operating profit increased by 28 % to SEK 106.7 million

Earnings per share increased by 29 % to SEK 3.75

Cost/income ratio increased to 44.3 % (42.4)

Return on equity amounted to 24.1 % (23.5)

Significant events, January - June 2022

In June, TF Bank's brand Avarda began a collaboration with Haypp Group in the Norwegian market, which is expected to generate close to NOK 1 billion in yearly transaction volumes.

in yearly transaction volumes. Lending operations in Denmark and Spain have been established in the Consumer Lending segment and in Austria within the Credit Cards segment.

and have been established in the Consumer Lending segment and in within the Credit Cards segment. New agreements for continuing sale of past due receivables have been signed in several markets within all segments.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was provided for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 12 July 2022 at 07:00 CEST.

