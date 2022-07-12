Paragon ID: Full-year 2021/2022 revenues to exceed guidance

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0013318813 - PID), the European leader in ID solutions, technologies used in the Mass Transit & Smart Cities, e-ID, Track & Trace and Payment markets, announces that full-year revenues for its financial year 2021/2022 will exceed the level previously targeted.

The company's announcement of its revenues for the third quarter, dated 27 April 2022, stated: "Full-year revenues (are) expected to exceed €120m, despite ongoing challenges in Supply Chains and the uncertainty of the current economic environment ".

The recent resolution of the strikes in the Finnish paper factories, the loosening of some constraints in global supply chains and some improvements in availability of transportation for products, all helped ensure that the Company's strong commercial performances translated into better-than-expected sales realised in May and June.

Revenues in the final quarter of the year (ended June 30th), to be published on July 26th, have therefore exceeded previous expectations.

As a reminder, consolidated revenues, for the first nine months of the 2021/22 financial year, amounted to €91.2m, up 51% (+36% at constant exchange rates and scope) on 2020/21.

2022 financial calendar

2022/22 Q4 turnover 26th July 2022 2021/22 Yearly results 25th October 2022

These dates are given for information only and may be changed if necessary. Publications will take place before the opening of the Euronext markets.

About Paragon ID

About Paragon ID Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities, Traceability & Brand Protection and Payment sectors. Paragon ID employs more than 650 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Customer Communications, Identification, Graphics Services and Office Services. Paragon Group has a turnover of €1.5 billion and more than 9,000 employees. Paragon Group combines generations of experience with the latest innovations in technology and smart data to enable responsive and meaningful interactions between organisations and their customers. For further information about Paragon Group, visit Paragon-Europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0013318813 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit Paragon-id.com.

Contacts

Paragon ID

Clem Garvey

CEO

Tel: +33 (0)2 48 81 61 00

clem.garvey@paragon-id.com ACTUS finance & communication

Investor Relations

Mathieu Omnes

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Press relations

Fatou-Kiné N'Diaye

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr

