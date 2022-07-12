Anzeige
12.07.2022
TwentyFour Income Fund - Non-Executive Director Appointment

London, July 11

12 July 2022

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Non-Executive Director Appointment

TwentyFour Income Fund is pleased to announce the appointment of Bronwyn Curtis as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 12 July 2022. The appointment is being made as a result of active succession planning by the Board of the Company. This announcement is issued in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.11.

Ms Curtis is an experienced Chair, Non-Executive Director and Senior Executive with 30 years leadership across banking, media, commodities and consulting, with global or European wide responsibilities for 20 years, including at HSBC Bank plc, Bloomberg LP, Nomura International and Deutsche Bank Group.

She is presently Chair of JPMorgan Asia Growth and Income plc, a Non-Executive member of the Oversight Board at the UK Office of Budget Responsibility and Non-Executive Director at Pershing Square Holdings, The Scottish American Investment Company plc and BH Macro Limited, and is a regular commentator in the media on markets and economics.

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All of Ms Curtis' current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below as required by LR 9.6.13 (1).

Directorships

  • Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
  • The Scottish American Investment Company plc
  • JPMorgan Asia Growth and Income plc
  • BH Macro Limited

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

