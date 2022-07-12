Kampala-based developer Aptech Africa says it plans to build a 12 MWp solar plant in Juba.The capital of South Sudan is set to host a new 12 MWp grid-connected solar plant. The nation had just 1 MW of grid solar at the end of 2021, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), but that figure could be set to leap thanks to a project under development in Juba by Ugandan company Aptech Africa. Aptech, which installed a solar rooftop-diesel system for the Upper Nile University of Malakal in South Sudan in November, has secured government approval to buy the electricity from the ...

