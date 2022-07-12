- (PLX AI) - BioArctic Q2 revenue SEK 4.2 million.
- • Q2 net income SEK -45.8 million
|BioArctic Q2 Operating Profit SEK -45.7 Million
|08:06
|BIOARCTIC: Interim Report for the period April - June 2022
|Mi
|BioArctic: The FDA accepts BLA and grants priority review for lecanemab for treatment of early Alzheimer's disease under the accelerated approval pathway
|STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Biologics...
|05.07.
|Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's second quarter report for April - June 2022 on July 12 at 9.30 a.m. CET
|10.05.
|BioArctic: Eisai completes rolling submission to the FDA of lecanemab for early Alzheimer's disease under the accelerated approval pathway
|STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai announced today that they have completed the rolling submission to the U.S. Food and...
