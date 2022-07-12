Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 11

12 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 11 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 336.6127 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 341 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 334.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,041,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,049,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 11 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2246337.00 08:32:0200059957911TRLO0LSE
345339.00 09:14:2600059958907TRLO0LSE
600339.00 09:14:2600059958908TRLO0LSE
857339.00 09:14:2600059958909TRLO0LSE
104340.50 09:33:0500059959217TRLO0LSE
74340.50 09:33:0500059959218TRLO0LSE
156340.50 09:33:0500059959219TRLO0LSE
824340.50 09:33:0500059959220TRLO0LSE
1804340.50 09:33:0500059959221TRLO0LSE
794340.00 09:33:0900059959223TRLO0LSE
1181340.00 09:33:0900059959222TRLO0LSE
2057340.50 09:39:5200059959331TRLO0LSE
600340.50 09:39:5200059959332TRLO0LSE
165340.50 09:39:5200059959333TRLO0LSE
600341.00 09:39:5200059959334TRLO0LSE
532341.00 09:39:5200059959335TRLO0LSE
459341.00 10:23:0200059960418TRLO0LSE
1393341.00 10:23:0200059960419TRLO0LSE
147341.00 10:42:1000059960831TRLO0LSE
1857341.00 10:42:1000059960832TRLO0LSE
340340.50 10:51:5800059960951TRLO0LSE
2019340.50 10:51:5800059960952TRLO0LSE
2034340.00 10:51:5900059960954TRLO0LSE
1776339.50 11:28:5200059962008TRLO0LSE
1996339.00 11:28:5200059962009TRLO0LSE
22337.00 11:58:2400059962736TRLO0LSE
23337.00 11:58:2400059962735TRLO0LSE
803337.00 11:58:2400059962737TRLO0LSE
212337.00 11:58:2400059962740TRLO0LSE
171337.00 11:58:2400059962739TRLO0LSE
700337.00 11:58:2400059962738TRLO0LSE
1727336.50 11:58:3400059962745TRLO0LSE
1928337.00 12:28:1700059963421TRLO0LSE
84337.00 12:28:1700059963420TRLO0LSE
1776336.50 12:28:5600059963450TRLO0LSE
536336.50 12:28:5600059963449TRLO0LSE
737336.00 12:29:3600059963466TRLO0LSE
451336.00 12:30:3800059963505TRLO0LSE
95336.00 12:40:0200059963651TRLO0LSE
572336.00 12:40:0200059963650TRLO0LSE
600336.00 12:40:0200059963654TRLO0LSE
453336.00 12:40:0200059963653TRLO0LSE
600336.00 12:40:0200059963652TRLO0LSE
1114335.00 12:59:0200059964180TRLO0LSE
600335.00 12:59:0200059964179TRLO0LSE
240335.00 12:59:0200059964178TRLO0LSE
442336.00 13:22:3500059964705TRLO0LSE
873336.00 13:22:3500059964704TRLO0LSE
118336.00 13:27:3500059964854TRLO0LSE
1294336.00 13:27:3500059964856TRLO0LSE
398336.00 13:27:3500059964855TRLO0LSE
1967335.50 13:46:0400059965274TRLO0LSE
600335.50 13:46:0400059965275TRLO0LSE
609335.50 13:46:0400059965277TRLO0LSE
600335.50 13:46:0400059965276TRLO0LSE
528335.50 13:46:0400059965278TRLO0LSE
600335.50 13:46:0400059965280TRLO0LSE
1223335.50 13:46:0400059965279TRLO0LSE
600334.50 14:01:2400059965667TRLO0LSE
1264334.50 14:01:2400059965666TRLO0LSE
573335.00 14:27:0200059966252TRLO0LSE
150335.00 14:27:0300059966253TRLO0LSE
150335.00 14:27:1000059966259TRLO0LSE
437335.00 14:28:0200059966283TRLO0LSE
522335.00 14:28:0200059966282TRLO0LSE
10335.00 14:35:0500059966737TRLO0LSE
700335.00 14:35:0500059966736TRLO0LSE
700335.00 14:35:0500059966735TRLO0LSE
490335.00 14:35:0500059966734TRLO0LSE
1783334.50 14:35:0500059966738TRLO0LSE
158335.00 14:36:4500059966927TRLO0LSE
1263335.00 14:36:4500059966926TRLO0LSE
548335.50 14:40:0900059967686TRLO0LSE
1239335.50 14:40:0900059967685TRLO0LSE
2004335.00 14:50:2500059968839TRLO0LSE
313335.50 15:00:0200059969823TRLO0LSE
1660335.50 15:00:0200059969822TRLO0LSE
600335.00 15:14:1100059971397TRLO0LSE
30335.00 15:15:2500059971490TRLO0LSE
1174335.00 15:15:2500059971489TRLO0LSE
138335.00 15:15:2500059971488TRLO0LSE
178335.00 15:15:2500059971487TRLO0LSE
600335.00 15:15:2500059971486TRLO0LSE
715335.00 15:17:2500059971630TRLO0LSE
600335.00 15:17:2500059971629TRLO0LSE
45334.50 15:23:0500059972006TRLO0LSE
1400334.50 15:23:0500059972005TRLO0LSE
271334.50 15:23:0500059972004TRLO0LSE
15334.50 15:36:2000059972830TRLO0LSE
468334.50 15:36:2000059972829TRLO0LSE
397334.50 15:46:1400059973417TRLO0LSE
521334.50 15:51:1100059973573TRLO0LSE
600335.00 15:51:4000059973597TRLO0LSE
600335.00 15:51:4000059973596TRLO0LSE
866335.00 15:51:4000059973595TRLO0LSE
146335.00 15:51:4000059973594TRLO0LSE
283335.00 15:51:4000059973598TRLO0LSE
746335.00 15:52:5400059973702TRLO0LSE
1659335.00 15:52:5400059973703TRLO0LSE
224335.00 15:54:0400059973762TRLO0LSE
134335.00 15:54:0400059973761TRLO0LSE
460335.00 16:01:0500059974038TRLO0LSE
428335.00 16:05:0700059974209TRLO0LSE
496335.00 16:09:1600059974337TRLO0LSE
75335.00 16:12:5000059974509TRLO0LSE
404335.00 16:12:5000059974508TRLO0LSE
1200335.00 16:14:1800059974556TRLO0LSE
486335.00 16:16:3500059974675TRLO0LSE
11335.50 16:17:3500059974739TRLO0LSE
653336.00 16:18:3500059974798TRLO0LSE
1506336.00 16:18:3500059974797TRLO0LSE
2067336.00 16:18:3500059974796TRLO0LSE
283336.00 16:18:3500059974795TRLO0LSE
2100336.00 16:18:3500059974794TRLO0LSE
3500336.00 16:18:3500059974793TRLO0LSE
465336.00 16:18:3500059974800TRLO0LSE
151336.00 16:18:3500059974799TRLO0LSE
2375336.00 16:18:3500059974801TRLO0LSE
701336.00 16:18:3500059974804TRLO0LSE
574336.00 16:18:3500059974803TRLO0LSE
600336.00 16:18:3500059974802TRLO0LSE
600336.00 16:18:3500059974805TRLO0LSE
1086336.00 16:18:3500059974807TRLO0LSE
600336.00 16:18:3500059974806TRLO0LSE
2013335.00 16:20:4500059974971TRLO0LSE
1135334.50 16:21:4600059975013TRLO0LSE
137335.00 16:22:5500059975058TRLO0LSE
29335.00 16:22:5500059975057TRLO0LSE
746335.00 16:22:5600059975059TRLO0LSE
489335.00 16:22:5600059975060TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
