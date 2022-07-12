Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

12 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 11 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 336.6127 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 341 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 334.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,041,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,049,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 11 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2246 337.00 08:32:02 00059957911TRLO0 LSE 345 339.00 09:14:26 00059958907TRLO0 LSE 600 339.00 09:14:26 00059958908TRLO0 LSE 857 339.00 09:14:26 00059958909TRLO0 LSE 104 340.50 09:33:05 00059959217TRLO0 LSE 74 340.50 09:33:05 00059959218TRLO0 LSE 156 340.50 09:33:05 00059959219TRLO0 LSE 824 340.50 09:33:05 00059959220TRLO0 LSE 1804 340.50 09:33:05 00059959221TRLO0 LSE 794 340.00 09:33:09 00059959223TRLO0 LSE 1181 340.00 09:33:09 00059959222TRLO0 LSE 2057 340.50 09:39:52 00059959331TRLO0 LSE 600 340.50 09:39:52 00059959332TRLO0 LSE 165 340.50 09:39:52 00059959333TRLO0 LSE 600 341.00 09:39:52 00059959334TRLO0 LSE 532 341.00 09:39:52 00059959335TRLO0 LSE 459 341.00 10:23:02 00059960418TRLO0 LSE 1393 341.00 10:23:02 00059960419TRLO0 LSE 147 341.00 10:42:10 00059960831TRLO0 LSE 1857 341.00 10:42:10 00059960832TRLO0 LSE 340 340.50 10:51:58 00059960951TRLO0 LSE 2019 340.50 10:51:58 00059960952TRLO0 LSE 2034 340.00 10:51:59 00059960954TRLO0 LSE 1776 339.50 11:28:52 00059962008TRLO0 LSE 1996 339.00 11:28:52 00059962009TRLO0 LSE 22 337.00 11:58:24 00059962736TRLO0 LSE 23 337.00 11:58:24 00059962735TRLO0 LSE 803 337.00 11:58:24 00059962737TRLO0 LSE 212 337.00 11:58:24 00059962740TRLO0 LSE 171 337.00 11:58:24 00059962739TRLO0 LSE 700 337.00 11:58:24 00059962738TRLO0 LSE 1727 336.50 11:58:34 00059962745TRLO0 LSE 1928 337.00 12:28:17 00059963421TRLO0 LSE 84 337.00 12:28:17 00059963420TRLO0 LSE 1776 336.50 12:28:56 00059963450TRLO0 LSE 536 336.50 12:28:56 00059963449TRLO0 LSE 737 336.00 12:29:36 00059963466TRLO0 LSE 451 336.00 12:30:38 00059963505TRLO0 LSE 95 336.00 12:40:02 00059963651TRLO0 LSE 572 336.00 12:40:02 00059963650TRLO0 LSE 600 336.00 12:40:02 00059963654TRLO0 LSE 453 336.00 12:40:02 00059963653TRLO0 LSE 600 336.00 12:40:02 00059963652TRLO0 LSE 1114 335.00 12:59:02 00059964180TRLO0 LSE 600 335.00 12:59:02 00059964179TRLO0 LSE 240 335.00 12:59:02 00059964178TRLO0 LSE 442 336.00 13:22:35 00059964705TRLO0 LSE 873 336.00 13:22:35 00059964704TRLO0 LSE 118 336.00 13:27:35 00059964854TRLO0 LSE 1294 336.00 13:27:35 00059964856TRLO0 LSE 398 336.00 13:27:35 00059964855TRLO0 LSE 1967 335.50 13:46:04 00059965274TRLO0 LSE 600 335.50 13:46:04 00059965275TRLO0 LSE 609 335.50 13:46:04 00059965277TRLO0 LSE 600 335.50 13:46:04 00059965276TRLO0 LSE 528 335.50 13:46:04 00059965278TRLO0 LSE 600 335.50 13:46:04 00059965280TRLO0 LSE 1223 335.50 13:46:04 00059965279TRLO0 LSE 600 334.50 14:01:24 00059965667TRLO0 LSE 1264 334.50 14:01:24 00059965666TRLO0 LSE 573 335.00 14:27:02 00059966252TRLO0 LSE 150 335.00 14:27:03 00059966253TRLO0 LSE 150 335.00 14:27:10 00059966259TRLO0 LSE 437 335.00 14:28:02 00059966283TRLO0 LSE 522 335.00 14:28:02 00059966282TRLO0 LSE 10 335.00 14:35:05 00059966737TRLO0 LSE 700 335.00 14:35:05 00059966736TRLO0 LSE 700 335.00 14:35:05 00059966735TRLO0 LSE 490 335.00 14:35:05 00059966734TRLO0 LSE 1783 334.50 14:35:05 00059966738TRLO0 LSE 158 335.00 14:36:45 00059966927TRLO0 LSE 1263 335.00 14:36:45 00059966926TRLO0 LSE 548 335.50 14:40:09 00059967686TRLO0 LSE 1239 335.50 14:40:09 00059967685TRLO0 LSE 2004 335.00 14:50:25 00059968839TRLO0 LSE 313 335.50 15:00:02 00059969823TRLO0 LSE 1660 335.50 15:00:02 00059969822TRLO0 LSE 600 335.00 15:14:11 00059971397TRLO0 LSE 30 335.00 15:15:25 00059971490TRLO0 LSE 1174 335.00 15:15:25 00059971489TRLO0 LSE 138 335.00 15:15:25 00059971488TRLO0 LSE 178 335.00 15:15:25 00059971487TRLO0 LSE 600 335.00 15:15:25 00059971486TRLO0 LSE 715 335.00 15:17:25 00059971630TRLO0 LSE 600 335.00 15:17:25 00059971629TRLO0 LSE 45 334.50 15:23:05 00059972006TRLO0 LSE 1400 334.50 15:23:05 00059972005TRLO0 LSE 271 334.50 15:23:05 00059972004TRLO0 LSE 15 334.50 15:36:20 00059972830TRLO0 LSE 468 334.50 15:36:20 00059972829TRLO0 LSE 397 334.50 15:46:14 00059973417TRLO0 LSE 521 334.50 15:51:11 00059973573TRLO0 LSE 600 335.00 15:51:40 00059973597TRLO0 LSE 600 335.00 15:51:40 00059973596TRLO0 LSE 866 335.00 15:51:40 00059973595TRLO0 LSE 146 335.00 15:51:40 00059973594TRLO0 LSE 283 335.00 15:51:40 00059973598TRLO0 LSE 746 335.00 15:52:54 00059973702TRLO0 LSE 1659 335.00 15:52:54 00059973703TRLO0 LSE 224 335.00 15:54:04 00059973762TRLO0 LSE 134 335.00 15:54:04 00059973761TRLO0 LSE 460 335.00 16:01:05 00059974038TRLO0 LSE 428 335.00 16:05:07 00059974209TRLO0 LSE 496 335.00 16:09:16 00059974337TRLO0 LSE 75 335.00 16:12:50 00059974509TRLO0 LSE 404 335.00 16:12:50 00059974508TRLO0 LSE 1200 335.00 16:14:18 00059974556TRLO0 LSE 486 335.00 16:16:35 00059974675TRLO0 LSE 11 335.50 16:17:35 00059974739TRLO0 LSE 653 336.00 16:18:35 00059974798TRLO0 LSE 1506 336.00 16:18:35 00059974797TRLO0 LSE 2067 336.00 16:18:35 00059974796TRLO0 LSE 283 336.00 16:18:35 00059974795TRLO0 LSE 2100 336.00 16:18:35 00059974794TRLO0 LSE 3500 336.00 16:18:35 00059974793TRLO0 LSE 465 336.00 16:18:35 00059974800TRLO0 LSE 151 336.00 16:18:35 00059974799TRLO0 LSE 2375 336.00 16:18:35 00059974801TRLO0 LSE 701 336.00 16:18:35 00059974804TRLO0 LSE 574 336.00 16:18:35 00059974803TRLO0 LSE 600 336.00 16:18:35 00059974802TRLO0 LSE 600 336.00 16:18:35 00059974805TRLO0 LSE 1086 336.00 16:18:35 00059974807TRLO0 LSE 600 336.00 16:18:35 00059974806TRLO0 LSE 2013 335.00 16:20:45 00059974971TRLO0 LSE 1135 334.50 16:21:46 00059975013TRLO0 LSE 137 335.00 16:22:55 00059975058TRLO0 LSE 29 335.00 16:22:55 00059975057TRLO0 LSE 746 335.00 16:22:56 00059975059TRLO0 LSE 489 335.00 16:22:56 00059975060TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

