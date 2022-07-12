Regulatory News:

In accordance with LR 9.6.14(R), Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today notes that PSH Board member Bronwyn Curtis has been appointed as a non-executive director of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited, which is traded on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 12 July 2022.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

