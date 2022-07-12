Grupo Alvic invests in innovation and internationalization with the acquisition of French manufacturer Stratagem

- Stratagem, a specialist in the production of lot size one HPL and Compact countertops and kitchen doors, will strengthen Grupo Alvic's product and service offerings

MADRID, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Alvic, a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of components for the furniture and decoration industry, continues to invest in innovation with the acquisition of the French firm Stratagem, one of the leading companies in the production of lot size one Compact and HPL countertops and doors. This decision represents one further step in Grupo Alvic's commitment to internationalization, improving its knowledge and experience, as well as its customer service, while expanding the range of products available.

This operation is the result of the Grupo Alvic's strategy of investing in selected international markets, particularly in France, where the company had already announced the expansion of its Alvic Centers, a network of their own stores for professionals. Stratagem will enable Grupo Alvic to first strengthen its offer of high-quality made-to-measure countertops in France and Spain, before expanding the service to other markets.

Through this business move, synergies will be created between the two companies, taking advantage of their technological, production, and service improvements, exchanging best practices and excellence operational processes. In addition, the union of both manufacturers will further improve their ability to adapt to take on all types of orders without neglecting their strict quality controls.

Over the past few years, Grupo Alvic has focused on its international development, through organic growth with Alvic Centers and with the investment in its own factory and distribution center in the USA, as well as through acquisitions of companies in selected markets.

"At Alvic we are always looking to improve in order to offer the best to our customers, without forgetting sustainability. Stratagem follows our same philosophy and complements us, so we are excited to be able to work hand in hand with leading professionals in their country who share our same values. We are sure it will help keep Alvic at the forefront of the furniture and decoration industry. We welcome all Stratagem employees to Grupo Alvic and are very excited to start working together," explains Javier Rosales, CEO of Grupo Alvic.

Stratagem is a company founded in 1987 in Bozouls, in Occitania, specialized in the production and distribution of high-quality made-to-measure countertops and doors. In 2021, it generated €14 million in revenue and has nearly a hundred employees and a 10,000-square-meter production site.

About Alvic

Alvic is a pioneering, leading, global company specialized in surfaces and components for home and office interior furnishings; contributing decisively to the creation of unique spaces.

Alvic is the high-quality, robust performance solution, aligned to the latest design trends, serving the furniture industry, architects and interior designers, contract experts, and specialized distribution.

Alvic has a leading technology of state-of-the-art panels, veneers, laminates, edge banding, enameling, and assembly, which ensure the best performance. The Company is in a permanent process of innovation and prioritizes the commitment to sustainability and the circularity of wood and the entire process.