Canada, the United States, and Mexico signed an agreement to lift Trump-era tariffs, after an independent panel said that the duties violated the provisions of existing trade agreements.From pv magazine USA Nearly half a year after an independent panel said that the Section 201 tariffs were not in compliance with the 2018 Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), the US government has agreed to lift those tariffs for Canadian-made solar products. The three countries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said reflects the countries' shared commitment ...

