India Electric Rickshaw Battery Market Value to Hit $295.4 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the India electric rickshaw battery market size stood at $141.3 million, which is predicted to hit $295.4 million by 2030, advancing at an 8.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This will be owing to the decreasing prices of these components, government initiatives for clean mobility, beneficial operative price of electric rickshaws, and their growing average age.

In the country, the requirement for electric three-wheelers is growing because they are cost-effective and convenient for short distances. Currently, 83% of the EV market of India is made up of these three-wheelers. Approximately 11,000 new electric rickshaws are sold in India each month, bringing their total number to around 15 lakh. These numbers may be considerably higher because many of them are still not registered.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-electric-rickshaw-battery-market/report-sample

The India electric rickshaw battery market is led by batteries that have a capacity below 101 Ah, which generate over 60% of the revenue. Due to the consumer desire for affordable e-rickshaws, the category will maintain its market dominance in the upcoming years. This can also be due to the dominance of unorganized local businesses on the market, the majority of whom produce cheap e-three-wheeler components.

electric rickshaw battery market is led by batteries that have a capacity below 101 Ah, which generate over 60% of the revenue. Due to the consumer desire for affordable e-rickshaws, the category will maintain its market dominance in the upcoming years. This can also be due to the dominance of unorganized local businesses on the market, the majority of whom produce cheap e-three-wheeler components. With a 10.6% CAGR, in terms of value, the contribution of batteries That offer a capacity above 101 Ah is predicted to see a stronger boost in the India electric rickshaw battery market . This will be a result of the growing need for e-rickshaws that go further without frequent charging.

. This will be a result of the growing need for e-rickshaws that go further without frequent charging. The lithium-ion battery category has an around 52% share, and by 2030, it will contribute $196.1 million in sales. This is primarily because these variants are available in standard industry sizes, are 50-60% lighter, and have a 25-50% higher storage.

Key Players' Strategic Developments to Raise Market Share

There are numerous significant India electric rickshaw battery market players who have recently engaged in a number of strategic advancements to remain competitive. For example, Exide Industries Ltd. and SVOLT Energy Technology partnered to produce lithium-ion batteries in March 2022. Through this relationship, they want to establish themselves as pioneers in the stationary power and new-age electric mobility sectors.

Browse detailed report on India Electric Rickshaw Battery Market Analysis, Size, New Trends, Emerging Opportunities, And Top Key Players By 2030

Other important companies offering batteries for e-rickshaws in the country are Z-Power Impex Private Limited, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Gem Batteries Pvt. Ltd., Jay Ace Technologies Ltd., Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd., Eastman Auto and Power Limited, and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

India Electric Rickshaw Battery Market Report Coverage

By Vehicle

Passenger Carrier

Load Carrier

By Battery Capacity

<101 Ah

>101 Ah

By End Use

OEM

Replacement

By Battery Type

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Regional Outlook

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

West Bengal

Rajasthan

Bihar

Haryana

Chhattisgarh

Uttarakhand

Punjab

Jharkhand

Assam

Tripura

Rest of India

Browse More Latest Reports:

India Electric Rickshaw Market Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players and Future Scope

India Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size, Share, Scope and Comprehensive Analysis

India Electric Vehicle Component Market Growth, Demand & Opportunities

India Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Research Report with Top Players and Growth Opportunity

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg