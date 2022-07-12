Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 11
[12.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,377,000.00
|EUR
|0
|110,757,246.94
|8.9486
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|909,651.00
|90.2432
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,704,798.95
|97.4954
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|151,062.00
|USD
|2000
|16,577,121.53
|109.7372
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|102,229.00
|GBP
|0
|11,179,404.32
|109.3565
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|298,681.00
|EUR
|0
|32,122,446.39
|107.5477
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|54,159.00
|CHF
|0
|5,555,034.92
|102.569
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,967,000.00
|EUR
|0
|69,210,838.56
|8.6872
