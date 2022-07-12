The market-leader for antimicrobial proteins, Lysando AG, has appointed Sang Jung Kim as new member to the Board of Directors. Kim has a strong Biotech background and a proven successful track record of more than 30 years experiences in relevant commercial areas. As Director of Sales Marketing at AMICOGEN, a leading manufacturer of technical enzymes and strategic partner to the Lysando AG, he is already familiar to Lysando.

Kim joined AMICOGEN in March 2021, within the division for Enzyme and Biopharmaceuticals, responsible for Sales and Marketing Management as well as Business Development. Previously, from 1992 to 2021, he was employed at Novozymes, a leading company for Biological Solutions. During his career with Novozymes, he worked in the plant protection division, gained various experiences with enzymes in Technical Industries, Food, Feed Bioenergy. Kim was further responsible for Sales and active within several management positions in Korea and Asia Pacific, lastly as the country manager for South Korea. Kim graduated from Seoul National University and holds a degree in Agricultural Chemistry.

"A few months after the start of our strategic partnership with AMICOGEN, the Board of Lysando is further strengthened. Sang Jung Kim and AMICOGEN share our entrepreneurial spirit and goal to prevent the antibiotic Armageddeon," says the Chairman of the Board of Lysando AG, Count Markus Matuschka de Greiffenclau.

"For AMICOGEN and for me, strategic partnership is not just an empty phrase: it is the commitment to a close shoulder-to-shoulder relationship. I am convinced that the great Lysando Artilysin technology with AMICOGEN and combined forces will win the fight against resistant bacteria and for a healthy microbiome", states Sang Jung Kim.

The Board of Directors officially added Sang Jung Kim on 1st February 2022.

Lysando AG is the market-leader for antimicrobial proteins, so-called Artilysins.

Artilysins are a new class of molecules showing a high resistance stability and are microbiome- and environmentally-friendly. Artilysins can be employed in all fields, bacteria present a problem like Medical Devices, Human Pharmaceutics, Animal Health and Consumer Care.

The R&D Facility of Lysando AG is Lysando Innovations Lab GmbH located in BioPark in Regensburg. BioPark Regensburg promotes biotechnology, medical technology, diagnostics analytics as well as the health economy of the Regensburg area.

