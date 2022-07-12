



TOKYO, July 12, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today launched a teaser page on its company website to release initial information on the all-new Civic Type R, which is scheduled to go on sale this fall. Honda will hold the world premiere of the all-new model on Thursday, July 21, 2022 (Japan time).Civic Type RToday marks the 50th anniversary of the Honda Civic Series, which went on sale on July 12, 1972, and the Type R brand will celebrate its 30th anniversary in November of this year, starting from the NSX Type R model launched in 1992. Honda is grateful for the many customers and fans who supported the Civic Series and Type R brand to date and will continue taking on challenges to offer pleasant surprises to its customers.All-new Civic Type R short video is available for viewing at the following URL.URL: https://youtu.be/WVyPjS3BO7I (Japanese version)Honda is planning to release more information on the dedicated all-new Civic Type R pages within its company website.URL: https://www.honda.co.jp/CIVICTYPE-R/new/ (Japanese only)The world premiere of the all-new Civic Type R will be available for viewing on the official Honda YouTube channel at the following URL, with streaming starting at 11:00 am on July 21, 2022 (Japan time).URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR (Japanese version)Source: HondaCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.