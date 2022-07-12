Nilörngruppen AB: Presentation of the Q2-interim report

Nilorn's interim report for Q2 will be released on Friday 15/7-22 at 08.00. A live event will be held the same day at 11.00 AM CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by clicking on the link below:



Join Liv e Event

Borås the 12th July 2022

For further information, please contact:

Krister Magnusson, President and CEO

tel: 0704-852 114, e-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

General about Nilorn Group

Nilorn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilorn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy and Pakistan. Partner companies are located in Tunisia, the United States and Switzerland. See also: www.nilorn.se

Attachment