Laing O'Rourke Selects Introhive To Improve CRM Data And Deepen Client Relationships

Introhive's AI-powered platform delivers innovative CRM solutions to the engineering and construction sectors

FREDERICTON, NB, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the world's fastest-growing B2B revenue acceleration and relationship intelligence platform, announced today that Laing O'Rourke, a renowned international engineering and construction company, has selected Introhive as part of its digital transformation journey to organize and manage its client data while providing actionable insights. Introhive is the world's leading revenue acceleration platform, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to support sales and business development teams through automation, improved data quality, and AI-powered insights to grow revenue and protect relationships.