Dienstag, 12.07.2022
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
PR Newswire
12.07.2022 | 10:39
71 Leser

(0)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 12

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 12 July 2022

Name of applicant:Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
Name of scheme:No programme - General Purpose
Period of return:From:12 January 2022To:11 July 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:8,390,119
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:8,390,119

Name of contact:Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:Telephone: 01534 700000
© 2022 PR Newswire
