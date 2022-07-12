Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol: 5K2 
Frankfurt
12.07.22
09:15 Uhr
4,140 Euro
+0,060
+1,47 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.07.2022 | 10:51
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WINCANTON PLC - Purchase of shares for the Employee Benefit Trust

WINCANTON PLC - Purchase of shares for the Employee Benefit Trust

PR Newswire

London, July 12

12 July 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Purchase of shares for Employee Benefit Trust

Wincanton plc (the "Company" or the "Group") has been notified by the Trustee of the Wincanton Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT') that the EBT has purchased a total of 144,928 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ('Shares') in the Company, as part of a wider programme to purchase a total of 1,000,000 Shares.

The shares will be held in the EBT, which is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Group's employees. The shares will be used to satisfy the exercise of share options by employees, including PDMRs of the Company.

Purchases for week ending 8 July:

DateExchangeNumber of sharesPrice per share (pence)
04 July 2022XLON24,000346.946
05 July 2022XLON76,000346.333
06 July 2022XLON11,500352.45
07 July 2022XLON30,000352.925
08 July 2022XLON3,428358.249
TOTAL144,928

The average price of the purchases for the week ending 8 July was 349.0900 pence per share.

The issued share capital in the Company remains unchanged at 124,543,670 Shares.

-Ends-

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Marta Parry-Jones

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

WINCANTON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.