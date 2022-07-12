DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2022 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 123.9417

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2901182

CODE: US10 LN

ISIN: LU1407890620

ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN

July 12, 2022 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)