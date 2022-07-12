

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) announced Tuesday its global partnership with Red Hat Inc. (RHT), a provider of enterprise open source software solutions, to deliver further scalable digital solutions across industrial edge and hybrid cloud.



The deal will enable industries using ABB's process automation and industrial software to scale rapidly and flexibly leveraging Red Hat's enterprise platforms and application services built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux.



ABB noted that the collection, management and analysis of industrial plant data is critical to improve the efficiency of operations while addressing safety, security and productivity needs.



The partnership enables virtualization and containerization of automation software with Red Hat OpenShift, an enterprise Kubernetes platform, to provide advanced flexibility in hardware deployment, optimized according to application needs.



Red Hat OpenShift with Red Hat Enterprise Linux as its foundation, provides ABB with a single consistent application platform.



Bernhard Eschermann, Chief Technology Officer, ABB Process Automation, said, 'The alliance with Red Hat will see ABB continue helping our customers improve their operations as they navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape. It will give them access to the tools they need to integrate plantwide IT and OT, while reducing risks and optimizing performance.'







