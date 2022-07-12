Celigo Brings Enterprise-Wide Automation to DACH Region

Silicon Valley-headquartered company hires dedicated team in DACH region as business eyes fast growth for mid-market

MUNICH, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading enterprise-wide integration platform as a service (iPaaS), is significantly expanding its footprint within Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) with investments in people, data, technology and partnerships.

The Silicon Valley-headquartered company - which secured $48m in Series C Funding in December 2021 and is expanding rapidly in Europe - uniquely enables organisations to automate their business processes in the most optimal way by allowing both IT and business teams to build integrations, while ensuring data integrity and scalability.

Building on its German data centre, established to help Celigo keep its solutions in line with GDPR regulations, Celigo established a local presence. The company plans to aggressively expand over the next 2 years within the DACH region to grow its respective local consulting, customer success, sales, channel and marketing teams, which will enable the business to further reach new industries and organisations.

Gert-Jan Wijman, VP Europe, Middle East, and Africa for Celigo, said:



"As the demand for democratised integration and automation continues to grow in the DACH market, we are building a robust program to scale operations in the region. The needs of the European market are challenging due to the diversity of application landscapes, but we have the platform, the expertise - and now the infrastructure - to support those requirements. As automation becomes an increasingly important part of modern business processes, organisations are crying out for solutions to scale their operations and meet the growing demand of their customers.



We are looking forward to evolving our offering to reach a variety of industries within this fast-growing region - helping businesses across Germany, Austria and Switzerland flourish as we support our customers and partners with the most innovative technological solutions."

Already working with companies such as waterdrop, Commercetools and Veeam in the DACH region, Celigo also plans to roll out several partner programmes, including training, technology enablement and helpful resources such as joint go to market programs to provide best-of-breed solutions to meet a range of client needs.

Aris Brauchart, Head of Technology at waterdrop, said:

"With Celigo, anyone can create enterprise-wide integrations that have a huge impact on a business without complex coding or prior training."

As part of the DACH regional expansion, Celigo is working alongside a number of partners to grow its NetSuite partner ecosystem and expand into the SAP market. The company is developing joint go-to-market plans which allow IT, line-of-business teams, and functional consultants to automate both common and custom business processes across the enterprise.

