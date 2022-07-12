Croatia's latest procurement exercise was significantly undersubscribed, with only 150 MW of submitted projects. The selected installations will be awarded 12-year feed-in premium contracts, but they will have to start delivering electricity by 2024.Hrvatski Operator Tržišta Energije (HROTE), the Croatian electricity and gas regulator, has revealed that around 150 MW of power projects are currently competing in the 622 MW renewable energy auction it launched in April. HROTE has received 19 project proposals, including five for 12.9 MW of solar projects, three mini-hydropower plants, 113.0 MW ...

