

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - AkzoNobel (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) has announced a 20 million euros investment to improve production at two of its sites in France creating around 30 new jobs. A total of 15 million euros will be spent on the aerospace coatings facility in Pamiers. Production capacity is being boosted by 50% at the facility. Also, 5 million euros will be spent on improving production flexibility at the decorative paints site in Montataire.



AkzoNobel expects building work to start by the end of 2023, with the new installations at both locations due to be operational in early 2025.







