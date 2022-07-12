

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks declined on Tuesday and the euro sank to within a whisker of parity with the dollar amid worries about the impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening on economic growth.



Investors also braced for a big week of data and earnings for directional cues. U.S. consumer price index data for June is due on Wednesday and June retail sales data is scheduled for Friday.



The German ZEW economic sentiment index for July will be released later in the session.



The benchmark DAX dropped 63 points, or half a percent, to 12,769 after tumbling 1.4 percent in the previous session.



BASF rose half a percent. The chemical company said it expects net income for the second quarter to be 2.09 billion euros considerably above the prior-year quarter's 1.65 billion euros and significantly above analyst consensus.







