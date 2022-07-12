Henderson Far East Income's (HFEL) board recently announced that the quarterly dividend has been increased from 5.9p to 6p per share, broadly in line with the last increase. While the increase is modest, it is in the context that the board seeks sustainability in distributions and that HFEL is yielding 8.4%, a substantial premium to peers and the index. Despite the latest modest increase, since launch in 2006 to the end of December 2021 HFEL's dividend has grown at an annual compound rate of 5.8% versus 3.4% for the benchmark.

