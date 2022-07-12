Anniversary marks 10 years of delivering reliable cloud video surveillance, with reduced complexity, cost and downtime, to partners and customers

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the ten year anniversary of its founding, and ten years of working alongside its valued resellers, customers, and technology partners to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place.

Global organizations of all sizes use Eagle Eye's true cloud VMS (video management system) for physical security, to optimize business operations, and deliver better customer service. Eagle Eye's anniversary marks ten years of delivering stable and reliable cloud video surveillance to partners and customers.

"Over the past decade, Eagle Eye Networks developed close partnerships with our customers," said Dean Drako, Founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. "I want to thank them for being the inspiration for many of the innovations we've brought to market. Our customers have also encouraged us to provide global service, and we have therefore expanded to 12 global data centers to deliver cloud video surveillance around the world."

"We look forward to more collaboration in the next decade as we further develop our AI and technology ecosystem to support the security and business intelligence needs of our valued customers," Drako said.

With its incorporation in July 2012, Eagle Eye introduced cloud video surveillance to the business world starting in North America. Named the fastest growing video surveillance company for three years running (2019-2021) by Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Eagle Eye today has a global network of more than 2,500 channel partners, customers in more than 90 countries, offices in Amsterdam, Tokyo and Bangalore, and 12 data centers purpose-built for video surveillance.

Eagle Eye Networks innovations over the past ten years include:

Eagle Eye Video API Platform: A major differentiator in a decade of growth, Eagle Eye's open API allows complete choice for customers because it integrates with a limitless number of third-party applications, analytics, and systems such as point of sale, access control, and other mission-critical systems. Eagle Eye integrates with more than 10,000 makes and models of cameras, allowing customers to choose their camera manufacturer, and use existing cameras.

Eagle Eye Cloud-Premises Flex Storage: Gives customers flexibility to adjust the portion of video stored in the cloud and the portion stored on-premises, ranging from 0 to 100 percent.

Eagle Eye Bandwidth Management: Made cloud-based delivery of surveillance services possible to areas with reduced or limited internet connectivity.

Camera Cyber Lockdown: Blocks cameras from communicating with the internet, stops them from being attacked and compromised, and will not allow any trojans which may have been implanted in the cameras to communicate with the internet.

EE Cloud Camera Specification: Allows manufacturers to connect cameras, DVRs and encoders to the cloud via an open source, secure, camera-to-cloud connectivity SDK.

Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition): Using AI cloud, makes LPR possible on any security camera, with very high accuracy, even in challenging conditions.

Eagle Eye VSP (vehicle surveillance package): Captures license plate and vehicle information received from distributed cameras and sends it to the cloud to deliver business intelligence that improves efficiency, effectiveness, and safety.

"It's been a remarkable and rewarding ten years, but we're just getting started," added Drako. "The power of artificial intelligence executed in cloud data centers will make surveillance video truly valuable. Eagle Eye will continue to deliver more AI features and functions-critical business tools-that organizations need to safeguard facilities, understand trends, improve processes and customer service."

As part of the Eagle Eye 10 year anniversary, Drako will host two webinars to discuss the growth and innovation the industry has and will continue to experience. More information and registration here.

August 3 "Ten years of VSaaS Innovation and Growth" Register

August 25 "The Future of VSaaS Innovation and Growth" Register

Business leaders and Eagle Eye Networks customers shared 10th anniversary wishes and reflections:

"Eagle Eye has been a trusted partner for more than 10 years-we started with just one center and now approaching 100-not only keeping our facilities secure and running smoothly but delivering data that helps us ensure brand consistency and high levels of customer service," said Robert Sek, CEO of Total Primary Care, a Texas-based tech-enabled Primary Care healthcare organization. "Cloud video surveillance is a critical business tool for us, and an investment that has paid dividends from day one and continues to this day. Congratulations to Eagle Eye."

"In addition to delivering a purpose-built infrastructure for cloud video surveillance to the market, Dean Drako and the Eagle Eye team brought a focus and commitment to cybersecurity best practices at a time when cybersecurity awareness was just beginning in the physical security industry," said Matt Barnette, CEO of PSA Security. "He helped move cybersecurity from an afterthought to a core requirement for manufacturers, and elevated the whole physical security market as a result."

"Dean Drako's vision 10 years ago has been instrumental in bringing cloud computing and artificial intelligence to the forefront of the market," said Sameer Gandhi, Partner at Accel. "Eagle Eye Networks has experienced exceptional growth to date, and is poised to lead the global video surveillance industry in the next decade."

"Happy 10 years and a special thank you to Eagle Eye Networks outstanding customer and technical support team, who have raised the bar on what to expect from a partner when it comes to keeping our joint (international) customers secure around the clock," said Maarten-Martijn van Poelgeest, Managing Director, Niefra Beveiligingen, a security integration company based in The Netherlands. "Their open platform and unprecedented customer service has been a powerful force for good in the industry. Our company and clients benefit every day. Looking forward to the next ten years."

"Eagle Eye Networks worked with the traditional reseller channel to disrupt the legacy on-premises-based video surveillance systems," said Aric Foxhoven, President of Blue Iron Sentinel, an Eagle Eye reseller partner. "Their approach has created a global network of reseller and integrator partners who have strengthened their businesses by embracing the subscription model and sharing the benefits of substantial growth and continuous innovation."

