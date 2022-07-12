The "United Kingdom Truck Leasing And Rental Market, By Type (Leasing, Rental), By Truck Type (Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty), By Booking (Online, Offline), By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for truck leasing and rental from various end-user industries, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization activities.

Besides, expanding construction sector and high demand for truck leasing and rental from retail industries are also anticipated to fuel the market growth. The cost-effectiveness of truck leasing and rental is another factor leading to their massive adaptation in the country. Leasing or renting a truck to fulfill customer requirements eliminates the high capital required for purchasing trucks and maintenance costs associated with it.

Thus, small and mid-scale industries prefer to opt for truck leasing and rental rather than investing in expanding the vehicle fleet. Besides, fluctuating fuel prices and changing government norms and regulations related to vehicular emissions are influencing companies to prefer rental and leasing truck services.

The expanding commercial sector and increasing personal disposable income fuel the market growth. Rapid digitalization has been increasing the availability of the instant booking of trucks, which is expected to drive the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.

The United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market is segmented on the basis of type, truck type, booking, end use industry, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

Based on type, the market is differentiated between leasing and rental. The rental segment is expected to dominate the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market owing to the rising demand for truck leasing and rental services from small and medium business enterprises.

Based on the truck type, the market is further segmented into light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty. The heavy duty truck segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market owing to increasing freight movement through bordering states and regions in the country.

United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By End Use Industry:

Oil Gas

FMCG

E-Commerce

Mining

Construction

Others

United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Truck Leasing Rental Market

5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Selection of Leasing/Rental Companies

5.2. Aided Brand Recall and Unaided Brand Recall

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level

6. United Kingdom Truck Leasing Rental Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size Forecast

6.2. Market Share Forecast

6.3. Product Market Map (By Type, By Truck Type, By Booking, By End Use Industry, By Region)

7. United Kingdom Truck Leasing Market Outlook

8. United Kingdom Truck Rental Market Outlook

9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges

10. Market Trends and Developments

11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

12. United Kingdom Economic Profile

Companies Mentioned

Centurion Truck Rental

Nationwide Hire UK

Fraikin Limited

Europcar International S.A.S.U.

Ryder System, Inc.

Mac's Truck (Rental Leasing Co Ltd)

Dawsongroup plc

Hexagon Leasing Limited

MC Group

Eurotrail UK Limited

