Dienstag, 12.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
Dow Jones News
12.07.2022 | 14:10
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2022 / 12:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/07/2022) of GBP52.9m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/07/2022) of GBP35.59m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/07/2022 was: 
                                           Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 170.67p 20,850,000.00 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*      167.88p 
Ordinary share price                             165.00p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                         (3.32)% 
Ordinary shares have an undated life 
 
ZDP share                                  119.44p 14,500,000.00 
ZDP share price                               118.50p 
Premium to NAV                                (0.78)% 
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 
 
*Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 11/07/2022

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 174278 
EQS News ID:  1396325 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396325&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2022 07:38 ET (11:38 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
