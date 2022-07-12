DJ AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES (PR1R) AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES

DEALING DATE: 11/07/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.2486

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46654004.0

CODE: PR1R

ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 174285 EQS News ID: 1396371 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

