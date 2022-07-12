VaporBrands International, Inc.: E-Cite Motors Provides First Details of New Affordable EV Sportscar

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) has released details of its new affordable electric sportscar that is currently in development.

The vehicle codenamed the "E-CGT" is a two seat sportscar that resembles a modern version of a legendary vehicle that was produced in the late 60s and early 70s. The E-CGT also features an easily removable hardtop section of the roof that stores in the front boot while still providing storage in the trunk for at least two sets of golf clubs.

The vehicle will be available as both an affordable entry level fiberglass bodied variant as well as a more performance orientated "S" version sporting a carbon fiber body and upgraded power and suspension.

E-Cite is currently assembling the prototype and expects to release additional details and photos shortly.

Unlike competitors Tesla, Nikola, Polestar, Lucid, VW, Ford, Jaguar, and others, E-cite is not required to meet any of the safety or other costly certifications of a traditional auto manufacturer making the ease and timeline of offering new vehicles to market significantly more favorable. Whereas the initial timeline to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cites vehicles qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015" In 2015 Congress enacted a bill into law directing the NHSTA to establish a program allowing low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually within a regulatory system that addresses the unique safety and financial issues associated with limited production, and to direct the EPA to allow low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to install engines from vehicles that have been issued certificates of conformity. Although they were given one year to establish this new program it took until January 2021 until the NHSTA issued a final ruling to allow low volume vehicle manufacturing. Under the act car manufacturers are exempt from all the safety standards but they must meet current emissions standards. There are no emissions standards for EV vehicles.

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a skateboard style chassis or space frame chassis that use electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cites vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors.

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

