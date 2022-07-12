Global Underfloor Heating Market Predicted to Surpass $8,240.5 Million and Grow at 7.0% CAGR in the 2021-2028 Timeframe [170-Pages] | Disclosed by Research Dive

Underfloor heating market is expected to grow by 2028 due to its eco-friendly & cost-effective attributes & supportive government policies. Heating system sub-segment to be most dominant. Market in Europe region to witness more growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Underfloor Heating Market by Product (Hydronic and Electric), System (Heating System and Control System), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".

According to the report, the global underfloor heating market is expected to surpass $8,240.5 million by 2028 and grow at a stable CAGR of 7.0% during the 2021-2028 timeframe.

Dynamics of the Underfloor Heating Market

Drivers: Increasing demand for eco-friendly and affordable heating systems to reduce energy consumption in buildings and societies is one of the many factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global underfloor heating market during the forecast timeframe. In addition, supportive government incentive programs to develop energy-efficient cooling and heating systems is also expected to boost the market growth by 2028.

Opportunities: Rising technological advancements like the latest Wi-Fi-controlled underfloor heating solutions and easy installation of portable heating systems are projected to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global underfloor heating market during the analysis timeframe.

Restraints: High installation cost of underfloor heating systems is the prime factor expected to impede the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Underfloor Heating Market

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on the global underfloor heating market, just like other businesses. Strict lockdowns and social distancing norms imposed by the governments across the globe led to severe disruptions in the industrial supply chains. In addition, the implementation of safety protocols to curb the spread of virus led to labor shortages in various manufacturing units that led to delayed productions and huge revenue loss. Moreover, the outbreak of the pandemic also led to fluctuations in price and decline in the demand for underfloor heating systems due to shutdown of various offices.

Segments of the Underfloor Heating Market

The report has divided the underfloor heating market into certain segments based on product, system, application, and region.

By product, the hydronic underfloor heating sub-segment is estimated to hold a dominant market share and register a revenue of $5,838.9 million during the analysis timeframe. This growth is attributed to the cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions offered by hydronic underfloor heating systems as compared to electric systems. In addition, since heat is distributed through the tubing laid underneath, this type of underfloor heating is widely used in large homes and buildings. These factors are predicted to propel the sub-segment's growth by 2028.





By system, the heating system sub-segment of the global underfloor heating market is estimated to have a noteworthy market share and gather a revenue of $6,652.2 million during the forecast years. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments by governments to develop energy-efficient underfloor heating systems in societies. Additionally, underfloor heating also allow users to control surrounding temperatures which is becoming highly preferable among people, thus further bolstering the market growth by 2028.





By application, the residential sub-segment of the global underfloor heating market is predicted to gather a revenue of $5,045.7 million during the 2021-2028 timeframe. The increasing demand for underfloor heating systems due to changing climate and rising awareness about reducing energy consumption are the main factors predicted to uplift the sub-segment's growth by 2028. In addition, growing renovations and refurbishment activities along with rising development of new residential complexes is also increasing the inflow of investments for the underfloor heating market.





The increasing demand for underfloor heating systems due to changing climate and rising awareness about reducing energy consumption are the main factors predicted to uplift the sub-segment's growth by 2028. In addition, growing renovations and refurbishment activities along with rising development of new residential complexes is also increasing the inflow of investments for the underfloor heating market. By region, the underfloor heating market in the Europe region is estimated to possess the highest market share and show the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.4%. This significant growth rate is attributed to the growing population as well as industrialization that has changed Europe's climate drastically. This has resulted in a spike in the demand for underfloor heating systems. Moreover, since these systems are energy-efficient and have lower carbon emissions, the preference for these underfloor heating solutions is rising among households exponentially. These factors are expected to enhance the market growth in this region during the analysis period.

Prominent Underfloor Heating Market Players:

Some of the prominent market players are

Daikin Mitsubishi Electric nVent Thermosoft International Danfoss Siemens Uponor Rehau ESI Heating and Cooling Honeywell International

These players are adopting various business strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a prominent position in the market.

For instance, in July 2021, nVent, a global electric connection and protection solutions provider, announced its acquisition of CIS Global, a leading provider of intelligent rack power distribution, to adopt the latter's innovative solutions and accelerate nVent's growth plan and extend its global reach.

How Underfloor Heating Systems Have Taken the Place of Conventional Radiators in an Effective Way?

Global Underfloor Heating Market's Growth to Hit the Roof with Rising Climatic Changes in Several Regions

