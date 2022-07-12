Constellation Clearsight, a U.S. leader in innovative energy inspections, announced today a long-term agreement with Voliro AG, a Swiss-based technology provider that specializes in developing advanced airborne robots for critical infrastructure inspection and maintenance.

"Voliro's highly-maneuverable, advanced aerial inspection platform combined with Clearsight's experienced experts will provide customers with actionable insights about the structural integrity of their equipment without risking the safety of a human inspector," said Jimmy Carter, General Manager, Constellation Clearsight.

Clearsight will provide its customers with a breakthrough in mobility with the state-of-the-art Voliro T flying robot to further advance its expert inspection offerings. The Voliro T employs six degrees of freedom to fly effortlessly and steadily in the air and to touch objects at any angle. This unique 360-degree drone will enable Clearsight to go further with Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and provide Ultrasonic Testing (UT) and Dry-Film Thickness (DFT) measurements to its customers.

"Constellation Clearsight presents us with an incredible opportunity their qualified experts have the knowledge, resources and physical assets to offer solutions to plant owners to perform inspections faster and safer than before," said Mina Kamel, CEO, Voliro,

Clearsight will assist Voliro in further developing its application base, collaborate on market events, and provide direct market feedback on future releases.

About Voliro

Voliro has developed a highly advanced flying inspection robot for safe and efficient work at height. Voliro protects and maintains critical infrastructure by delivering high quality, cost-effective and time-efficient robotic inspection and maintenance solutions. Voliro's powerful aerial robotics platform is supported by a strong ecosystem of applications delivered via in-house and third-party capabilities. Voliro has already demonstrated strong traction across various industries, for example the oil and gas, petrochemicals, maritime, infrastructure and energy sectors. For more information, please visit https://www.voliro.com or on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/voliro-ch.

About Constellation Clearsight

Constellation Clearsight provides safer, more effective inspections of critical infrastructure by using cutting-edge drone, robot, sensor, submersible and software technologies to deliver key insights that reduce the total cost of asset ownership. Constellation Clearsight is a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), the nation's largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to millions of homes, institutional customers, the public sector, community aggregations and businesses, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. A Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, our fleet of nuclear, hydro, wind and solar facilities have the generating capacity to power approximately 20 million homes and provide 10 percent of all carbon-free energy on the grid in the U.S. Our fleet is helping to accelerate the nation's transition to clean energy with more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity and annual output that is nearly 90 percent carbon-free. We have set a goal to achieve 100 percent carbon-free power generation by 2040 by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing our diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources paired with the nation's largest nuclear fleet. Follow Constellation on Twitter @ConstellationEG. Learn more about Constellation Clearsight at https://constellationclearsight.com.

Contacts:

Mina Kamel, CEO and Co-founder, Voliro AG, mina.kamel@voliro.com

Mark Rodgers: mark.rodgers@constellation.com