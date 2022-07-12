Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is excited to announce the first round of featured speakers for the 2nd edition of Wonderland, the world's leading event in the psychedelic medicine industry. The highly anticipated event is coming back to Miami from November 3-5th, 2022, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Centre.

The annual Conference will bring policymakers, researchers, activists, therapists, and entrepreneurs to help raise awareness and enhance knowledge of the emerging evidence of psychedelic medicine for mental health treatment and management of substance use disorders.

"We're excited to announce an incredible group of experts, policymakers, and innovators across health care, technology, entertainment and investment, who are actively transforming the health and wellness industry," said Connor Haslam, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "The convergence of technology and psychedelics promises a paradigm shift with the potential to provide innovative solutions that can dramatically help to ease depression, anxiety, and meaningfully tackle the mental health crisis."

Newly-announced Featured Speakers include:

Speaker, Author, Mycologist, Researcher, Entrepreneur Paul Stamets

Founder of Apeiron investments, Atai Life Sciences and Apeiron Investment Group Christian Angermayer

The medical lead for the Roots To Thrive Program Dr. Pamela Kryskow

Ketamine Therapist and Trainer Lauren Taus

Mental Health Advocate and two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom

Distinguished Professor of Neurology & Psychiatry, Director of Psychedelics Division, Neuroscape Robin Carhart-Harris, PhD

Insider Reporter Yeji Jesse Lee

Senior Advisor, Scientific Advisory Boards Psygen Industries Inc. William Leonard Pickard

Susan Hill Ward Professor of Psychedelics and Consciousness at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Matthew Johnson

Director of Strategy for Nushama Julia Mirer MD

Senior Staff Writer at Vice Shayla Love

Lawyer Nick Earles

Founders of VETS Marcus and Amber Capone

and Counsel, Partner, and Policy Advisor at Barnes Caplan Courtney Barnes, Esq.

Member of Parliament for Reigate Crispin Blunt, MP

Founding Partner at Vice Ventures Catharine Dockery

CEO at Mindstate Design Labs Dillan DiNardo

Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sam Zand Better U

Better U Co-founder and Managing Partner for WPSS.bio Sonia Weiss Pick

Chief Resilience Officer at In8Vitality Andrea Pennington, MD, C.Ac

President for Ketamine Taskforce INC Capt Kimberly Juroviesky

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at The NYU School of Medicine Kelley O'Donnell, MD, PhD

Founder of Empath Ventures Brom Rector

Chair of the Advisory Board for The NYU Langone Health Centre for Psychedelic Medicine Carey Turnbull

Co-Founder and Executive Director at Reason for Hope Brett Waters, Esq.

Assistant Professor and Medical Director at Johns Hopkins Centre for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research Natalie Gukasyan, M.D.

Anaesthetist, Psychedelic Researcher, Medical Reciprocity Manager at Blessings Of The Forest Dr. Kirran Ahmad

Mears & Jameson Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University Christopher Pittenger, MD, Ph.D.

Founder of Beautiful Space Sarah Tilley

Founder of Rise Wellness Retreats, Innerpath Wellness LTD. Irie Selkirk

Wonderland 2022 is organized into a 3-day conference and will be presented in 60-plus sessions in various formats. The new 2022 addition will dedicate the entire second stage for discussions around Web3, Ketamine, and Functional Mushrooms, which take deep dives into specific topics relevant to the audience.

"We're truly excited about the remarkable range of creative talent, researchers, and business leaders that we've announced today as a part of Wonderland," said Patrick Moher, President of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "Last year, we showcased many incredible voices who have demonstrated tremendous vision in this unique moment in history. We are excited to be back in Miami to build on 2021 success, and advance the conversation about Psychedelic Medicine and its growing role in society."

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland Miami 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

Those interested in presenting at Wonderland Miami may complete the application to become a speaker. Companies interested in sponsoring the event may reach out to Daniela Pauli for more details or book a call.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland Miami

Wonderland Miami offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues.

Origin Therapeutics CEO Alexander Somjen - "The Miami conference was a monumental success - despite the ongoing pandemic - and this has not only put Microdose on the map, but placed it firmly as a leader in the sector in the collective mind of the industry."

'More than 1,600 people attended the conference, which featured multiple days of live programming involving 139 speakers and 55 sponsors. The event's presence on social media was palpable in Miami and beyond: by the final day, it had generated 25.7 million impressions online and reached roughly 5.7 million people around the world, racking up a total of 2,600 mentions across all social media platforms."

The conference featured appearances from a number of leading psychedelic medical experts, investors, indigenous leaders, and medicine people, as well as several celebrity advocates including Mike Tyson and Lamar Odom.' - continued Origin Therapeutics CEO Alexander Somjen.

Events contact: kristina@microdose.buzz

