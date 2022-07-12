Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) ("Cassiar Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that James Maxwell, P.Geo., has been appointed to the Company's board of directors, effective July 12, 2022. Mr. Maxwell has served as a member of Cassiar Gold's technical advisory team and support committees since July 2019 and this appointment represents an expansion of his role with the Company.

A professional geoscientist with over 20 years of industry experience focused on exploration and development of orogenic gold discoveries, Mr. Maxwell has been part of discovery teams responsible for five major gold discoveries in Nunavut and Red Lake, Ontario. He is currently the VP Exploration for First Mining Gold Corp. and was previously the Director of Exploration for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. where he helped establish a 6-million-ounce gold resource base from discovery to the feasibility study level. Prior to working in Nunavut, Mr. Maxwell established an early career in the Birch-Uchi and Red Lake Greenstone belts where his team earned the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association Discovery of the Year Award for the Rahill-Bonanza discovery. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Manitoba with a focus on geological sciences and is registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists.

"James has contributed invaluable technical insights and timely support to the Company since joining our technical advisory team three years ago and I am proud to welcome him today as a member of the Board," stated Marco Roque, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cassiar Gold. "James brings incredible passion to his work, exceptional technical expertise on orogenic gold systems and a deep conviction in the potential of the Cassiar Gold District. We are very fortunate to add his expertise to the Board level and look forward to his ongoing contributions as we aggressively explore the Cassiar Gold Property to unlock its full exploration potential."

"A tremendous team has been built at Cassiar Gold at the Board, management and technical levels in terms of our ability to operate," stated Mr. Maxwell. "I am delighted to be joining the board and believe that we are on a clear path to success with the Cassiar Gold District. As the last two years have demonstrated, the more effort we put into this property with our exploration programs, the more it gives. With the 2022 exploration campaign being the largest program yet, I believe we will continue to see results that will move the needle for the district and shareholders."

The Company also announces that Wilson Jin has stepped down as a director to focus on other ventures and wishes to thank him for his time and contributions over the past three years.

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas: Cassiar North, which hosts a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1.4Moz at 1.14 g/t Au (cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t) known as the as the Taurus Deposit (see National Instrument 43-101 Technical report on the Cassiar Gold property, April 28, 2012, by S. Zelligan, J. Moors, C. Jolette, posted to SEDAR); and Cassiar South which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au (BC Minfile), underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of bonanza-grade orogenic gold veins.

The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Sheep Creek gold camp located near Salmo, BC. The Sheep Creek gold district ranks as the third largest past-producing orogenic gold district in BC with historical gold production of 742,000 ounces gold at an average grade of 14.7 g/t gold from 1900 to 1951. Minimal exploration work has been conducted since the 1950s.

Cassiar Gold acknowledges, respects, and supports the rights of Traditional First Nations in the lands and communities where we operate.

