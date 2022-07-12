Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Date
Number of shares
Number of theoretical
Number of actual
(exercisable at General
30 June 2022
9 893 463
14 882 805
14 784 538
(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.
