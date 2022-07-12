FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 12
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
12 July 2022
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 12 July 2022 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, a Director, of 119 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 11 July 2022 at a price of £1.25355 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 15 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Enquiries
Jarlath Wade
Assistant Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7581 003252
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ryan Mangold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.25355
£0.00
|119
15
|d)
|Aggregated information
Partnership Shares
Matching Shares
119
£149.17
15
£0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
